A joint agricultural development project that AfriForum and other role players in the agricultural value chain kicked off in 2022 in collaboration with the Thabake Business Enterprise in North West will start reaping a rich harvest today. Today marked the start of the harvesting of third planting of baby marrows, with a continuous harvest expected over the next three months. These and previous harvests highlight the success of the project, which also benefits the local community.

Lebo Mosime, the CEO of Thabake Business Enterprise, and her team operate the project on a section of the Boekenhoutfontein farm near Phokeng in North West. The previous harvest of more than 400 kg of red cabbage was delivered to NutriPick, a leader in the processing of vegetables and fruits and a wholesale supplier. More than 800 kg of green beans were also produced. About 500 kg of this was delivered to NutriPick and Spar Kroondal, and the remaining 300 kg was donated to the Tshimologo Hospice and Moremogolo Primary School in Phokeng. Mosime also donated green bean seeds to the primary school, which have already been planted and are currently being harvested by the school.

“I have set out to create a legacy for my children,” explains Mosime. “It is not an easy task, but I remain committed to working dedicatedly to achieving my dream. One encounters many challenges on this journey that you must overcome with perseverance, but the small victories and the dream of doing this for my children keep me going. I strive to work steadfastly every day to make this dream come true. It is very satisfying to meet the needs of the supplier and deliver a quality product. I have also decided not to be the only one who benefits from this partnership, and therefore it is also a great privilege for me to give back to the community.”

We are proud of the achievements made since the start of this partnership, demonstrating constant growth through hard work and dedication. It is a privilege for AfriForum to support Lebo in making her vision and dream a reality,” says Nantes Kelder, National Project Coordinator of Intercultural Relations and Cooperation at AfriForum.

“We are assisting Lebo in expanding her management and planning capabilities. Role players with the necessary expertise on varieties, fertilisation, and pest and weed control are also involved, while regenerative agriculture techniques are also implemented over time to develop this enterprise into a sustainable, profitable agricultural enterprise,” says Leon Lourens, Development Coordinator at Saai, one of the project role players.

“AfriForum is building a network of cultural communities that can support each other to enable a fulfilling future for the children of all the cultural communities here at the southern tip of Africa. Our involvement in projects like this not only improves food security, community self-sufficiency, and stability at grassroots level; it also plays a key role in ensuring cooperation and good relations between cultural communities and, therefore, peaceful coexistence over the long term,” says Barend Uys, Head of Intercultural Relations and Cooperation at AfriForum.