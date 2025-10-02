IITA Launches Genome Engineering Website to Advance Crop Innovation in Africa

The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), under its biotechnology programme in partnership with CGIAR (formerly the Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research), has officially rolled out a new Genome Engineering website.

This new online platform is designed to be a dynamic digital space showcasing leading-edge scientific work.

The site is intended as a knowledge hub for IITA’s pioneering work in genome engineering and precision breeding, particularly for staple crops such as bananas, yams, legumes, and others.

It highlights how scientists are rewriting the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) code to combat pests, diseases, drought, and low yields—with the overall aim of improving food security and the livelihoods of smallholder farmers.

The launch of the website took place during a training workshop on genome editing for crop improvement held in Nairobi. At that event, scientists, partners, and trainees were among the first to explore the platform—representing a significant step in IITA’s mission to harness modern science for development.

Beyond serving as a showcase of research, the platform is also intended to function as a learning and capacity-building hub for students, researchers, and partner institutions.

Visitors can peruse case studies, videos, scientific explainers, and detailed information about ongoing training initiatives. There are also specialised courses designed to empower Africa’s next generation of genome engineers.

Dr. Leena Tripathi, Director of IITA’s Eastern Africa Hub and the Lead of its Biotechnology Programme, described the new website as both a milestone and a “digital home” for the work. She said:

“It is a living showcase of our vision. Through modern biotechnology, including genome editing and transgenic approaches, we are advancing precision breeding, building African scientific capacity, and openly sharing knowledge to accelerate impact for food security.”

She further explained that by offering accessible information on genome engineering, the institute aims to foster deeper dialogue with policymakers, partners, and the public, while demonstrating IITA’s commitment to stewardship, transparency, and communication.