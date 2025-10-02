The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) will play a leading role at the 11th African Grain Trade Summit (AGTS), taking place from October 1–4, 2025. Through its strategic partnership with the Eastern Africa Grain Council (EAGC), IITA will showcase scalable solutions designed to tackle Africa’s most pressing grain market challenges.

The long-standing collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding, combines IITA’s agricultural research expertise with EAGC’s extensive network of millers, traders, processors, and policymakers. Together, they are creating a platform that translates research into real-world impact across the continent.

“Our partnership with IITA and TAAT demonstrates the Summit’s core value of turning knowledge into action. By showcasing scalable technologies, we are bridging the gap between research and markets, ensuring that Africa’s grain sector is not only resilient but also competitive and inclusive. This collaboration reflects the very essence of the 11th AGTS, convening science, policy, and business to drive real transformation for farmers, traders, and consumers across the continent,” Gerald Masila, Executive Director, Eastern Africa Grain Council.

Driving Innovation Under a Shared Agenda

Held under the theme “Resilient grain markets: Unlocking Africa’s food security potential,” the summit will highlight persistent challenges such as fragmented value chains, post-harvest losses, food safety concerns, poor infrastructure, and limited access to finance. IITA will use the platform to advance its “Scaling for Impact” initiative, linking research-driven technologies with private sector leaders capable of taking them to scale, while also strengthening existing partnerships. “Scaling for impact means moving beyond research to real change in the lives of farmers and communities. By working together to improve soil health, food safety, and resilience, we can unlock Africa’s potential to feed itself and thrive in the face of climate challenges,” Jane Kamau, the Scaling & Agribusiness Specialist at IITA

Key Contributions from IITA Experts

IITA scientists and partners will feature prominently across the summit agenda:

Food Safety Leadership: As a session sponsor, IITA will focus on “Grain quality and food safety: harmonizing standards and combating aflatoxins for competitive trade.” Dr. George Mahuku will deliver a keynote on Integrated Aflatoxin Management, addressing one of Africa’s most critical food safety and trade barriers.

As a session sponsor, IITA will focus on “Grain quality and food safety: harmonizing standards and combating aflatoxins for competitive trade.” Dr. will deliver a keynote on Integrated Aflatoxin Management, addressing one of Africa’s most critical food safety and trade barriers. Productivity Innovation: Geoffrey Nsofon will present the TAAT Private Sector E-catalogue in the “Innovating for Productivity” session, providing private enterprises with access to CGIAR technologies that promote climate-smart practices.

will present the in the “Innovating for Productivity” session, providing private enterprises with access to CGIAR technologies that promote climate-smart practices. Financing Grain Markets: Solomon Assefa Gizaw will outline TAAT’s approach to leveraging institutional financing during the “Financing African Grain Markets” session, highlighting strategies to de-risk investments and encourage private sector growth.

will outline TAAT’s approach to leveraging institutional financing during the “Financing African Grain Markets” session, highlighting strategies to de-risk investments and encourage private sector growth. Research to Market Pathways: Abdou Konlambigue will share insights on scaling agricultural innovations through private sector partnerships in the “From Research to Market” session, underscoring pathways to commercialization.

Showcasing Innovation: The Aflatoxin risk Early Warning System(A-EWS)

At the Innovation Exhibition, IITA will spotlight the Aflatoxin risk Early Warning System—a GeoAI-powered model developed by Francis Muthoni and Jane Kamau. By combining satellite data with machine learning, the system predicts aflatoxin risks in several crops, including maize, and guides timely interventions to minimize contamination. Live demonstrations will illustrate how advanced data-driven tools can transform food safety management across value chains.

TAAT will showcase its technology ecatalogs, which comprises cutting-edge ag-technologies from developers and agricultural research institutions for agricultural value chains covering crops, livestock and fisheries. Designed for three key audiences, decision makers in governments, the private sector, and development partners, the e-catalogs enhance the brokerage of TAAT technologies to decision-makers, empowering them to pick the most appropriate technology.

Partnership for Lasting Impact

IITA’s engagement at AGTS underscores the power of its collaboration with EAGC, the recognized voice of Africa’s grain sector. By convening millers, traders, processors, researchers, donors, and policymakers, the partnership ensures that summit discussions translate into commitments and concrete action.

Together, IITA and EAGC are advancing innovative, scalable approaches that strengthen food safety, resilience, and sustainability in Africa’s grain markets—supporting the continent’s drive toward food security and economic growth.

“Africa’s food security depends on solutions that are both science-driven and market-ready. CGIAR and its partners are delivering innovations and decision-support tools—such as the aflatoxin risk early warning system—that provide actionable insights and scalable technologies for governments, agribusinesses, and development agencies,” concludes Jane Kamau.