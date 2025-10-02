Brenntag, the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution, will take part in the Saudi Agriculture Exhibition from 20–23 October 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Riyadh International Convention Exhibition Center). The company’s experts will contribute to two panel discussions, bringing their global know-how and local expertise to industry challenges such as rising food demand, crop protection & nutrition, sustainable farming and Supply Chain innovation.

“Advanced Fertilizers and Pesticides Solutions: Responding to Food Productivity and Quality Challenges”, will be held as the first panel on 22 October, 3:45 pm. Jorge Bru Sarda, Senior Director Agriculture Brenntag EMEA, will discuss how fertilizers and pesticides can support higher yields, minimize losses, and contribute to food safety.

The second panel will be “Feeding Tomorrow: The Future of Food Processing, Food Packaging and Supply Chains” and will take place on 23 October, 4:45 pm. Waqas Aziz, Director Brenntag KSA, will focus on how technological innovation and supply chain adaptation can address sustainability and food security challenges.

Brenntag Essentials serves the Agriculture Industry with a wide range of agricultural chemicals and raw materials, supporting four key segments: crop protection, nitrogen management, plant nutrition and soil health.

Jeroen Martijn Bakker, President Focused Industries and Services Brenntag Essentials EMEA: “Our local presence in Saudi Arabia, combined with high Agricultural industry expertise and our global supply chain network, allows us to connect innovation with local needs and deliver real value to our partners and customers. With this our unique ecosystem approach, Brenntag helps farmers and food producers respond to the demands of growing populations while maintaining safety and sustainability standards.”

Journalists and exhibition visitors are invited to attend the panel discussions and meet Brenntag experts on-site to learn more about the company’s agricultural expertise and its contribution to the future of farming and food production. If you want to get in direct contact or reach out for an appointment, please call the local business contact below.

