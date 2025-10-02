FAM STUMABO extends global footprint to enhance local service and customer support

FAM STUMABO is strengthening its international presence with new facilities in Spain, Germany, and the United States. The expansion reflects FAM STUMABO’s continued investment in customer proximity, local service excellence, and in North America, by establishing its direct presence.

FAM STUMABO, a global specialist in precision cutting solutions for the food industry, is expanding its international operations with new premises in Europe and North America. The expansion underscores the company’s commitment to localised service, technical innovation, and long-term strategic growth.

The company has inaugurated new facilities in Paterna (Spain), Niederzissen (Germany), and Franklin, Wisconsin (USA), each serving as a regional hub for full-service customer support, technical assistance, and in-house testing. These developments significantly enhance FAM STUMABO’s ability to respond quickly to customer needs and build closer, long-term relationships across key global markets.

Local teams backed by global expertise

The expansion strengthens FAM STUMABO’s ability to support customers through in-depth knowledge of a variety of food cutting applications (cheese, meat/poultry, potatoes, vegetables, …), as well as providing sales, technical staff, training, and service in the customer’s native language. Local teams are backed by the company’s headquarters in Belgium, which provides additional technical expertise and support when needed.

New facilities bring service, testing, and spare parts closer to customers

Each new site is designed to deliver a seamless customer experience by integrating commercial, technical, and logistical services under one roof. Equipped with test labs, showrooms, and meeting rooms, the sites allow customers to explore FAM STUMABO’s cutting solutions hands-on, consult with local experts, and test their products on-site or remotely. Additionally, a local inventory of high-demand spare parts ensures rapid, reliable delivery and maximised equipment uptime.

In Spain, the opening of a new 1,000 m² facility in Paterna, near Valencia, reinforces FAM STUMABO’s long-standing presence in the Iberian Peninsula and marks a strategic investment in growth for the Spanish and Portuguese markets. Celebrating 20 years in the region, the move to a modern, purpose-built site enhances the company’s visibility and proximity to customers with dedicated space for testing, warehousing, and a showroom.

In Germany, the relocation of FAM STUMABO Deutschland GmbH to a larger site in Niederzissen represents a strategic upgrade to support future growth in the DACH region. The new facility improves service agility through expanded capacity for machine testing and servicing.

In the United States, the newly opened Franklin, Wisconsin, facility now serves as FAM STUMABO’s US headquarters and central hub for direct support across North America, including the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It brings together sales, service, technical support, spare parts, and procurement under one roof, while also featuring a dedicated test lab that complements the existing Sarasota, Florida, site. Together, these locations provide full national coverage and enable faster, closer service across the continent. With this enlarged presence, FAM STUMABO USA is well-positioned to meet growing market demand by maintaining direct contact with customers and prospects.

On-site test labs for informed decision making and tailored solutions

All locations mentioned above feature on-site test labs, where FAM STUMABO specialists can assist customers in selecting the best machines for their operations through demonstrations and tests to validate feasibility and optimise the product. Customers can send their products for testing or visit the lab for a first-hand experience of the machine. In both cases, they will receive detailed reports, complete with video footage and images, as well as their processed sample material. Industrial-grade refrigerated and freezer storage maintains product quality throughout testing and return shipment. FAM STUMABO also facilitates in-line testing of machines at customer sites to evaluate their performance in real-life conditions, helping them make fully informed investment decisions.

“Our ongoing expansion is part of our long-term strategy to combine global expertise with a strong local presence,” said Mark Van Hemelrijk, CEO of FAM STUMABO. “By bringing our teams, test labs, and technical support close to our customers, we can better anticipate their needs, respond faster, and enable them to stay ahead in a competitive market. We aim to deliver high-performance cutting solutions and, most importantly, to build strong partnerships that help our customers thrive.”