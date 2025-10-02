VNU Europe, the international division of Royal Dutch Jaarbeurs, and organizer of VIV Worldwide, proudly announces a major expansion of its African operations with the launch of VIV Africa in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire at the Parc des expositions d’Abidjan / Abidjan Exhibition Centre in 2027. The strategic move establishes an alternating show format, with VIV Africa taking place in Kigali, Rwanda in 2026 and Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire in 2027, ensuring the industry has a dedicated annual meeting point on the African continent—East Africa in even years, West Africa in odd years.

A ’natural step’

Set to cover the entire value chain from feed to food with the main spotlight on poultry, aquatics, swine and dairy, this enhanced structure reflects the accelerating importance of Africa in the global animal protein production sector and responds to strong industry demand for increased access to both regional markets. West Africa, in particular, represents a region of exceptional opportunity, characterized by rapid population growth, escalating demand for quality protein sources, and substantial investment across the livestock, poultry, and aquaculture sectors.

“Bringing VIV Africa to Côte d’Ivoire is a natural step for us,” said Jeroen van Hooff, CEO and President of Royal Dutch Jaarbeurs. “Abidjan is a vibrant city and a gateway to West Africa. By alternating between East and West Africa, we can give our exhibitors and visitors better access to the markets and people they want to meet. This way, we can respond to the strong interest that companies have in Africa region and create more opportunities for the industry to grow.”

Strong Local Industry Support

The decision to host VIV Africa in Abidjan has been met with enthusiastic support from key industry associations representing the full spectrum of animal protein production in Côte d’Ivoire and the wider West African region.

Interprofession Avicole de Côte d’Ivoire (IPRAVI), representing the poultry sector, has expressed active engagement in the event’s organization. Sylvain Gotta, President of IPRAVI, stated, “IPRAVI is delighted with the choice of Abidjan as the host city for the very first edition of VIV in West Africa in 2027. This event reflects the recognition of the remarkable dynamism and strong potential of the poultry sector in the region. Fully committed to the success of this project, we are enthusiastic and remain closely engaged with the organizers to ensure its smooth implementation. We are confident that it will become a global platform for exchange and particularly for the livestock sector in our West African subregion.”

INTERPORCI, the interprofessional organization for the pig sector, has also welcomed the announcement. Koidio Dominique, Secretary General of INTERPORCI, commented, “INTERPORCI is delighted with the strategic choice of Côte d’Ivoire as the host country of the VIV exhibition, a major international event dedicated to innovation and the development of the animal production sectors. This decision reflects the growing recognition of Côte d’Ivoire’s dynamism in the agro-industrial sector and of its structuring role in West Africa.”

Showing the organization’s enthusiasm, Dominique added, “As a committed player in promoting the pig sector, INTERPORCI considers this upcoming first edition as a unique opportunity to strengthen synergies between producers, processors, researchers, and institutional partners. The VIV exhibition represents an exceptional showcase to promote local expertise, innovative technical solutions, and sustainable partnerships. INTERPORCI confirms its active participation in this edition and invites all stakeholders to mobilize in order to make this exhibition a lever for transformation and visibility for the pig sector in Africa.”

The aquaculture sector is equally enthusiastic about the development. Salif Sawadogo, Chairman of the Board at INTERAQUA, stated, “INTERAQUA warmly welcomes the launch of VIV Africa in Côte d’Ivoire. This event will serve as a valuable platform for meetings and exchanges among aquaculture professionals from across the region. We are grateful to the VIV team for making this opportunity possible.”

Strategic Venue Selection

The event will be hosted at the Parc des expositions d’Abidjan / Abidjan Exhibition Centre, a premier venue that positions VIV Africa at the commercial heart of West Africa’s most dynamic economy. The Exhibition Centre offers modern facilities and infrastructure capable of accommodating the scale and scope of an international trade show, while Abidjan’s status as a regional business hub ensures excellent connectivity for exhibitors and visitors traveling from across West Africa and internationally. The city’s well-developed hospitality sector and transport links, including the Port of Abidjan—one of Africa’s largest ports—make it an ideal location for facilitating business connections and logistics throughout the region.

Comprehensive Platform for Industry Advancement

VIV Africa in Abidjan will feature a comprehensive trade exhibition complemented by an extensive program of seminars, networking opportunities, and a Leadership Conference happening one day before the official opening. The event will bring together professionals from across the entire animal protein supply chain—including producers, processors, equipment suppliers, feed manufacturers, veterinary services, researchers, and government officials—to exchange knowledge, discover cutting-edge innovations, and forge strategic partnerships that will shape the future of sustainable food production in West Africa.

The event represents a critical platform for connecting West African producers with international expertise, technology, and investment, while simultaneously showcasing the region’s growing capabilities and potential to the global industry.

Natalie Taylor, Project Manager for VIV Africa, reiterated the importance of this expansion, “The key strength of the VIV Worldwide platform is anchored in our ability to listen to the industry and bring our shows to where stakeholders want to grow. We’ve seen tremendous enthusiasm from companies looking to expand in West Africa, and by establishing VIV Africa in Abidjan, we’re creating meaningful connections, facilitating knowledge transfer, and supporting the development of sustainable animal protein production across the region. West Africa is ready for this, and we’re excited to play a pivotal part in it.”

The inaugural VIV Africa 2027 edition in Abidjan is set to take place on October 6-7, 2027 with the Leadership conference happening one day before, October 5, 2027. For more information, please visit www.vivafrica.nl or reach out to Natalie Taylor, Project Manager of VIV Africa, at natalie@vnueurope.com.