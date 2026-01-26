IDMA Istanbul 2026, a premier event for the food and grain processing industries, is back from June 25-27, 2026, at the Istanbul Exhibition Center. The fair will showcase cutting-edge technologies and solutions addressing current market needs, focusing on automation, digitalization, sustainability, energy efficiency, and food security.

With over 300 exhibitors from 100+ countries and 10,000+ visitors, IDMA Istanbul 2026 offers a global platform for business, networking, and knowledge sharing. Attendees will explore new opportunities, forge partnerships, and stay updated on industry trends.

As global food demand rises and sustainability requirements evolve, IDMA Istanbul 2026 bridges Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia, driving innovation and growth in the grain and food processing sector.

The event is a strategic hub for Turkey’s flour, feed, and milling industry, showcasing advanced technologies and solutions. It’s more than a trade fair – it’s an international forum shaping the industry’s future through innovation and collaboration