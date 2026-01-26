“1/3 of global food emissions tracked, but 82% of net zero targets unverified. New tools reveal farm-level impact”

  • Agriculture and food systems produce nearly one-third of global GHG emissions, much of it at the farm and  land-use level (Our World in Data, 2022)
  • Around 75% of global deforestation is driven by agricultural expansion, prompting new expectations for  transparent and climate-smart supply chains (Earth.org, 2024)
  • Meanwhile, 82% of Net Zero commitments remain unverified due to missing Scope 3 and land-use data  (PwC, 2025), a gap noted by industry leaders including CEO of Koltiva, Manfred Borer, underscoring the  need for credible emissions data from agricultural producers to achieve climate strategies.

Agriculture and food systems are at the heart of the climate challenge,  contributing nearly one-third of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Yet, despite their  outsized impact, much of these emissions remain invisible at the farm and field level. Land-use  change, livestock, and crop production drive the majority of emissions, far surpassing transport,  which accounts for only 5% of the food sector’s footprint (Our World in Data, 2022). 

Adding to the urgency, agriculture drives approximately 75% of global deforestation (Earth.org,  2024), contributing roughly 25–30% of global GHG emissions when land-use and cultivation  impacts are included (Our World in Data, 2021). Yet most companies continue to rely on  aggregated estimates, leaving critical blind spots in land-use emissions, farm practices, and  carbon storage, and exposing businesses to regulatory, financial, and reputational risks. 

A Gap in Verified Climate Action 

Compounding the challenge, research shows that 82% of global Net Zero targets remain  unverified, largely due to insufficient Scope 3 emissions data (PwC, 2025). This lack of verified  farm-level information makes it nearly impossible for businesses to accurately measure, manage,  and reduce their climate impact. 

“From a technology and systems perspective, one of the biggest challenges we see is the  fragmentation of farm-level data across supply chains. Critical information on fertilizer use, crop  management, energy inputs, and land-use change is often collected inconsistently or not at all.  Without reliable, interoperable data at the source, companies struggle to identify emissions  hotspots, deploy targeted interventions, or confidently meet climate and regulatory  commitments. Our focus has been on building scalable systems that integrate geospatial  intelligence with verified field data, so emissions data is not only visible, but usable for real  decision-making,” said Furqonuddin Ramdhani, Co-Chief Product Technology Officer at Koltiva. 

Making Farm-Level Emissions Visible 

Koltiva, a Swiss-AgriTech leader in digital agricultural, sustainability and traceability, provides an  integrated suite of solutions designed to make previously invisible emissions visible, verifiable, 

and actionable. Through its KoltiTrace MIS platform, agribusinesses and food companies can  now monitor farm-level emissions, identify hotspots, and develop climate-smart interventions  aligned with international standards. 

Accurately measuring emissions at the farm level remains a major challenge for food and  agriculture companies. To address this, businesses are increasingly turning to a combination of  geospatial monitoring, satellite imagery, and ground-level data collection to identify emissions  hotspots, track land-use change, and verify carbon storage.  

By integrating field-level information on farming practices, fertilizer use, energy consumption, and  livestock management with global reporting standards such as the GHG Protocol, IPCC  guidelines, and SBTi FLAG, companies can obtain credible, verifiable estimates of FLAG-relevant  emissions and land-based carbon stock changes, forming a robust basis for compliant emissions  accounting and target setting. 

These insights enable agribusinesses to better understand their climate impact, support  compliance with deforestation and supply chain regulations such as the EU Deforestation  Regulation, and explore opportunities for regenerative agriculture and sustainable supply chain  interventions. For example, some companies are leveraging platforms like Koltiva’s Land Use  Tracker (GHG and EUDR modules) to map land-use change and monitor deforestation, the Cool  Farm Tool integration to capture farm-level practices and calculate Scope 3 emissions, and the  Agricarbon Tracker to estimate biomass and carbon stock at scale turning previously invisible  data into actionable insights for climate-smart decision-making. 

Ground Truthing for Credible Data 

While satellites and sensors provide broad visibility across complex agricultural supply chains,  they primarily capture patterns and anomalies rather than the underlying practices that drive  emissions at the farm level. To translate remote observations into reliable climate data,  companies must link geospatial signals with primary, on-the-ground information. This process  typically involves structured data collection at the source — documenting land use, soil  management, water inputs, fertilizer application, energy use, and crop practices — followed by  systematic validation before the data is incorporated into emissions accounting and reporting  frameworks. 

“Advanced monitoring technologies are powerful, but from a technology standpoint, their value  depends on the quality of the underlying data,” Furqonuddin added. “Ground-truthing is what  connects digital signals with real-world conditions. By validating satellite and remote-sensing  outputs with on-the-ground evidence, we ensure emissions data is robust enough to stand up to  scrutiny from regulators, investors, and buyers. This combination of digital infrastructure and field  verification is essential for building climate data systems that are credible, auditable, and scalable  across global supply chains.” 

Actionable Insights for Companies 

By combining high-resolution monitoring with verified field-level data, companies are increasingly  able to move from broad emissions estimates to targeted, actionable climate strategies. This  integrated approach allows businesses to identify emissions hotspots within their supply chains 

and prioritize reduction efforts where they matter most, while also meeting growing regulatory  and market expectations, including requirements under the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR),  Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), ISO 14068 for carbon claims, and the  Science Based Targets initiative’s FLAG guidance. Beyond compliance, access to credible  emissions data enables companies to support regenerative agriculture and carbon sequestration  initiatives, while protecting market access and investor confidence through transparent, verifiable  reporting. 

Advances in digital monitoring and field-based data collection now make it possible for  companies to track emissions and land-use change across thousands of farms and multiple  regions. What was once largely invisible, — particularly at the farm level can now be translated  into practical insights that inform procurement decisions, supplier engagement, and long-term  sustainability investments. As environmental accountability becomes a defining factor of  competitiveness, this data-driven approach is increasingly viewed not just as a compliance  requirement, but as a strategic necessity for companies operating in global food and agricultural  markets. 

With nearly one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions linked to food systems and an  estimated 82 percent of corporate Net Zero targets still lacking verification, pressure is mounting  for companies to demonstrate credible progress. Leveraging a combination of digital monitoring  and on-the-ground verification offers a clear pathway for businesses to take measurable action  reducing emissions, strengthening resilience, and improving transparency across complex supply  chains. 

“With the right data and credible measurement systems in place, agribusinesses have an  opportunity to lead the transition toward climate-smart agriculture,” said Manfred Borer, Chief  Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Koltiva. “Companies that can accurately measure, manage,  and reduce their emissions will set the benchmark for the industry, while those that fail to do so  risk falling behind as expectations from regulators, investors, and markets continue to rise.” 

Looking ahead, emissions monitoring across agricultural supply chains will require alignment  with emerging standards such as SBTi FLAG and Scope 3 accounting. Integrating geospatial  analysis, field activity data, and verified transactions will become critical for companies seeking  to measure land-use emissions, assess carbon stock changes, and track progress against  science-based climate targets. 

