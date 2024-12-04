ICRISAT Strengthens Asia-Africa Collaboration to Advance Soil Health Initiatives

The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) is strengthening collaboration between Asia and Africa to enhance soil health technologies and practices.

Representing ICRISAT at the 8th Global Soil Laboratory Network (GLOSOLAN) meeting held at FAO Headquarters in Rome from November 11-13, 2024, Dr. Pushpajeet Choudhari, Soil Scientist and Chair of the Asian Soil Laboratory Network (SEALNET), highlighted the organization’s efforts to advance regional and global soil health initiatives.

Building on its active membership in SEALNET, ICRISAT is set to align efforts with the African Soil Laboratory Network (AFRILAB) and NARS partners. Mr Elh Moudi Moustapha Abdourahaman (GLOSOLAN Chair), and Dr Choudhari discussed plans to bolster ICRISAT’s African soil laboratories, aligning them with the AFRILAB network to further strengthen regional soil health initiatives.

“ICRISAT’s soil lab in India and its offices across East and West Africa, dedicated to revitalizing dryland soils, will significantly contribute to regional priorities, including digital soil mapping, sustainable soil management guidelines, and robust soil information systems,” said Dr Mustaffa.

ICRISAT’s Charles Renard Analytical Laboratory (CRAL) has been engaged in soil and water analysis since 1978. Registered in GLOSOLAN since 2019, the lab delivers high quality analytical service for farmers and other stakeholders. CRAL, as a member of ​ SEALNET, has been engaged in developing and harmonizing analytical methods in compliance with FAO GLOSOLAN.

Dr Stanford Blade, Interim Director General and Deputy Director General-Research, ICRISAT, highlighted ICRISAT’s commitment to advancing research quality and services.

“Our collaboration with FAO’s Global Soil Laboratory Network marks a significant milestone in this effort. We are proud to contribute to this network, which is dedicated to strengthening regional and global soil laboratories in support of the global mission to improve soil health,” said Dr Blade.

During the meeting, Dr Choudhari, Soil Scientist at ICRISAT and Chair of the Asian Soil Laboratory Network (SEALNET), updated GLOSOLAN delegates on SEALNET’s progress, which now includes 193 labs across 20 countries, with 40 new labs added in 2024 from Indonesia. He highlighted key outcomes from the 8th SEALNET meeting, focusing on knowledge-sharing and harmonizing soil testing methods across the region.