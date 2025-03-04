Husqvarna and Global Partners Join Forces to Restore Kenya’s Mangrove Forests and Ecosystems

Husqvarna, the global leader in outdoor power equipment, and environmental organisations, veritree and Earthlungs, have partnered to restore Kenya’s vital mangrove forests and ecosystems.

These coastal forests play a crucial role in climate resilience, serving as natural carbon sinks, marine nurseries, and coastal shields against extreme weather.

However, rapid urban expansion, deforestation, and overharvesting have led to severe degradation, endangering biodiversity and local communities.

In response, the partnership between Husqvarna, veritree, and Earthlungs has launched the Kenyan Mangrove Restoration Projects, an initiative aimed at planting over 300,000 mangrove trees to restore these vital ecosystems and strengthen Kenya’s resilience against climate change.

According to Jonas Willaredt, Vice President of Sustainability Affairs, Strategy & Business Development at Husqvarna Forest and Garden, the projects’ progress highlights the growing importance of collective action for conserving wetlands.

“Through our partnership with veritree and Earthlungs, we aim to promote knowledge, support local communities, and champion tree planting,’ he explains. “So, it is appropriate that on World Wetlands Day (2nd February), we were able to share that the restoration initiative in Kenya is showing promising results, with over 400,000 trees already secured for planting.”

Willaredt says that the restoration of the mangrove forests will bring multiple environmental and social benefits by supporting:

Revitalisation of local biodiversity

Adaptation to local climate change

Enhancement of local communities

Prevention of local landscape erosion

“While the environmental benefits are significant, it’s the community impact that makes this project truly transformative,” Willaredt notes, “as it demonstrates how environmental conservation and community development can work hand in hand to create lasting, positive change.”

Planting hope

Derrick Emsley, CEO and co-founder of veritree says that The Kenyan Mangrove Restoration Projects are not just about planting trees; they are also planting hope and Husqvarna’s commitment to this project is making a real difference in local communities.

“Husqvarna’s funding for the projects is allowing us to focus on creating diverse, resilient ecosystems that support both wildlife and people,” Emsley comments. “One example of this is that the tree planting is being carried out by members of the local communities, empowering them to take an active role in restoring their environment.” He adds that rehabilitating the mangrove forests not only helps break the poverty cycle by providing sustainable livelihoods but also revives fishing grounds, creating additional income streams for these communities.

Flora Awiro, COO of Earthlungs Reforestation, reiterates the value of Husqvarna’s support for the projects, stating that the work being done will have an impact for years to come. “We are working to re-establish the entire ecosystem to enhance tree cover over the terrestrial land, and with Husqvarna’s funding, we’re able to scale our efforts and create the lasting positive change that’s needed.”

The Kenyan Mangrove Restoration Projects align with Husqvarna’s broader sustainability goals, contributing to the preservation of green spaces and the support of biodiversity. As the company’s first initiative in Africa, it joins a global portfolio of successful sustainability efforts, with Willaredt explaining that they chose these projects for the unique opportunity to restore vital mangrove ecosystems while also empowering local communities.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to collaborate with veritree and Earthlungs on these transformative projects. Kenya’s mangroves and forests are vital ecosystems that urgently need restoration. The approach they’re taking – recognising the deep connection between ecosystem health, community well-being, and climate action – represents a fresh perspective on environmental conservation, and we’re proud to be part of it,” he concludes.

Progress on the Kenyan Mangrove Restoration Projects can be tracked through veritree’s transparent monitoring system at https://impact.veritree.com/husqvarna