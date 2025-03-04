CultiWise adds drone-derived maps offering cost savings for farmers

Unlike satellite images, which are weather-dependent, drone images are reliable, offering precise maps for variable rate application of fertilizer, fungicide and growth regulator; CultiWise drone also launched; Up to 20 percent cost savings and return on investment in first season

Farmers now have a more reliable overview of their spray maps for fungicide, fertilizers and product growth regulators – even when conventional satellite images fail due to cloud cover. CultiWise, an advanced farm software from Czech startup Skymaps, now allows farmers to generate high-precision “prescription maps” within hours using the entry-level CultiWise drone.

The new CultiWise software offers cost savings and yield benefits of up to 20 percent. With a possible return on investment already in the first season, the add-on feature is available to farming subscribers of CultiWise cloud-based analytics, which starts at 5 Euros per hectare. The optional CultiWise drones start at 4,200 Euros.

Farmers often rely on satellite images to program spraying equipment to apply the required amount of fertilizer, fungicide and plant growth regulator. This variable rate application targets particular crop zones, but cloudy conditions could delay critical decisions that could ultimately affect yield.

“With the new CultiWise feature and compact drone, farmers can capture the field data instantly and start spraying the same day,” says Kornel Cziria, Chief Technology Officer at Skymaps.

Suitable for all main crops, the new software allows farmers from anywhere in the world to upload drone images in preparation for imminent spraying or spreading. Within minutes to hours, CultiWise produces “prescription maps” that pinpoint zones requiring different amount of fertilizer, fungicide or plant growth regulator. The maps also inform the farmer of the expected volume savings.

“We believe targeted and variable applications can reduce costs by up to 20 percent. This includes lower pesticide and fertilizer use with potential yield gains of up to 10 percent,” says Cziria.

CultiWise drones cover 200 hectares per hour

Capable of mapping more than 200 hectares per flight hour, the new compact CultiWise drone, which complements the software feature, offers not only speed but also centimeter-level accuracy, a requirement when targeting particular crop zones. Farmers can generate and upload images using either multispectral or RGB drone cameras.

“Our prescription maps derived from drones delivers reliable instructions and this will result in reduced pesticide and fertilizer use and therefore lower costs. Unlike conventional spraying, where all crops are sprayed with the same volume, with this method we change the amount in strong and weak crop zones. This results in cost savings and higher yields,” adds Cziria.

Known as spot-spraying and variable rate application, the precise spraying process for crop protection performed by equipment from companies like Amazone, Agrifac and John Deere, depends on precise prescription maps to correctly apportion crop protection and pesticides.

With access to detailed field data provided as maps, the spraying equipment automatically adjusts the nozzles to apply the right amount of fertilizer, fungicide, or plant growth regulator.

“Producing practicable prescription maps from camera images is a challenge because it requires a multi-dicisplinary approach with expertise from agronomists, farmers, and Geographic Information System GIS specialists, while software engineers translate this information into algorithms,” says Cziria.

A team of 25 CultiWise engineers developed the software applying data from hundreds of European farms, from small-scale to 30,000 hectares.

The system supports all main crops, including corn, winter wheat, soybean, sugar beet, sunflower, rape seed, potatoes and onions.

Drone cameras capture soil variations

“Drone cameras capture far more detail than satellites. This allows us to eliminate any soil interference for a clearer assessment of crop health. This is useful in early growth stages and for wide-row crops where satellite data can be unreliable. With drone-based prescriptions, farmers gain a reliable solution for a wide range of new applications,” concludes Cziria.

CultiWise offers a range of solutions, including prescription maps for spot spraying, crop monitoring, plant counting, and yield potential maps. With more than 1,000 farm subscribers, with each subscription covering access for all farm members, and local support in 15 countries, from Argentina to the US, CultiWise is making precision agriculture more accessible.

Variable rate application helps farmers meet with future compliance to reduce the use of pesticides and fertilizer. Additionally, farmers continually focus on ways to reduce input costs while improving yield and supporting sustainable practices. The latest CultiWise solution supports these aims.