How Shaktiman is building its appeal to farmers everywhere

India’s largest manufacturer of agricultural machinery says it is forming more partnerships with dealers around the world, as its expanding farm equipment portfolio resonates with growers seeking reliable and cost-effective machinery options without compromising on support.”

“In a business landscape where many companies opt to sell directly to consumers, Shaktiman has taken a different approach: creating value and appeal for customers through loyal dealers,” says Ashwin Gohil, Chairman of Shaktiman.

“Dealers occupy a unique and crucial position in agriculture, not just in the sales chain but in pursuit of productivity and knowledge transfer too,” he points out. “The relationships they hold with farmers often stretch back many years, a relationship based on mutual trust and understanding.”

“They share many similar values with Shaktiman. For many dealers, the Shaktiman offering

represents a welcome and refreshing change: a comprehensive range of machinery that

complements and bolsters their existing portfolios, thanks to widespread farmer demand for reliable equipment and a return to solid, trustworthy customer service and technical support.”

That’s certainly true for Moldova’s dealer. Based in Strășeni, near the country’s capital, Chișinău, the company began its collaboration with Shaktiman three years ago. Well-known throughout Moldova, the company offers everything from tractors to irrigation and processing equipment and claims to have the ideal solution to meet the needs of every farmer.

“Shaktiman’s commitment to customer service and reliable after-sales support, centered around machinery that can improve efficiency and reduce labor costs through the adoption of new technologies, certainly aligns well with our approach,” says Mr. Vasile Nanu from Moldova.

“Yet, our customers also include smaller-scale farmers – in fact, these are the ‘average’

Moldovan farmers – who choose to rely on more basic equipment. They might prioritize costeffectiveness over long-term technological investment.”

“Shaktiman has offerings for both of these groups, which is what attracted us to becoming a Shaktiman dealer. Their reputation for quality aligns with our own focus on providing reliable customer solutions, and the company’s commitment to innovative, durable, and cost-effective equipment was compelling.”

“But most of all, we saw that their robust after-sales support and dedication to continuous

improvement would help us maintain our own high levels of customer satisfaction, while also contributing to greater productivity in Moldovan agriculture.”

In Greece, meanwhile, George Dragatsis has been a proud Shaktiman dealer for nearly 25 years. “Hard work and persuasion by the company founders convinced me that they were onto something and, sure enough, the progress of the company and the development of new products vindicated that early decision.

“We started off with just one or two models of their first product, the rotary tiller, and now our range includes many different models and types of machines.”

George says Shaktiman has never failed to spot the needs of farmers, developing products that stay ‘on-trend’ around issues such as cost, application of technology, and availability of labor.

“The typical customer wants it all; Shaktiman offers quality, service and innovative technology.”

Simplicity in operation is thread cited by Shaktiman dealers, regardless of where they are in the world. In Brazil and Colombia, agricultural machinery specialist says it experienced the typical customer hesitation when they added Shaktiman to their stable of nearly ten international brands just 18 months ago.

“In common with farmers everywhere, our customers universally want greater efficiency and performance,” says Mr. Orlando Hurtado from Brazil. “Shaktiman was quickly recognized by our customers as offering a comprehensive range of equipment for the entire production cycle of sowing, cultivation and harvesting, including the sugar cane that’s all-important in this region, and it’s a great addition to our equipment portfolio from other brands.”

Shaktiman says it’s the company’s fanatical attention to customer service that’s ultimately behind the popularity with dealers, and in turn the reaction from their customers.

“That’s because the Shaktiman brand is not just about well-designed, well-built machines that do their job,” concludes Mr. Gohil. “It’s about everything else that’s needed to ensure those machines find a contented customer base on farms across the world.”

“That can only happen when dealers also enjoy the satisfaction of seeing contented customers, backed by the confidence that comes from knowing they have robust manufacturer support.”

“Dealers are the true Shaktiman brand ambassadors. We will continue to do everything we need to support them in their businesses, and in their pursuit of happy and productive customers.”