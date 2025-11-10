Global Sustainable Farming Gets Boost as Bonsucro and Better Cotton Partner on Climate Resilience Initiative

Bonsucro, the global leader in promoting sustainable sugarcane, has announced a new partnership with the Alliance of Bioversity International and the International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT) to advance the Climate Resilience Platform (CRP) and extend its utility for sugarcane and cotton producers globally. This collaboration is delivered in close partnership with Better Cotton, as part of Bonsucro’s Climate Action Toolkit initiative.

Developed initially by Pepsico, Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research (FFAR), and the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT, the Climate Resilience Platform translates the latest climate science into actionable information for farmers and agri-businesses, helping them anticipate yield risks and implement strategic, targeted interventions. The open-access, digital platform is powered by CGIAR, the world’s largest public agricultural research partnership, guaranteeing robust, unbiased insights trusted by over 100 countries.​

This latest phase of the Climate Resilience Platform will extend its capabilities to sugarcane producers in Latin America, Southern Africa, Southern Asia, and Southeast Asia, as well as cotton growers in India and Brazil. Bonsucro members will be able to use the newly developed tools to assess local climate threats and prepare resilience plans, offering practical support to tackle climate impact challenges.​

Mike Ogg, Regional Manager for Africa and Middle East, Bonsucro commented “Climate resilience is critical for producers in regions facing increasingly unpredictable weather and market conditions. By joining the Climate Resilience Platform, Bonsucro will help more producers harness the latest scientific insights and practical tools to plan and protect livelihoods.”

The Climate Resilience Platform brings scientific rigour to a range of agricultural practices and increases public access to research, supporting sustainable food and energy systems at a critical time for the sectors.

“Bonsucro is investing in innovative tools to enable our members and partners to adapt to fast-changing risks of the climate emergency and support collaborative efforts to transform agriculture systems in critical sectors and regions.” said Danielle Morley CEO, Bonsucro.​

“We are proud to partner with Bonsucro by bringing the benefits of the Climate Action Toolkit to cotton producers. Recognising the crucial role of adaptation to support farmers in the face of a changing climate, this collaboration exemplifies our commitment to meeting farmer needs and sharing innovation across agricultural sectors.” said Klara Shepard, Senior Climate Impact Coordinator at the Better Cotton Initiative.

These developments happen as COP30 gets under way, reflecting the urgent focus on resilient, sustainable food and agricultural systems worldwide. The Climate Resilience Platform’s open-access, collaborative approach aligns with Bonsucro’s mission to make sustainable sugarcane the economic, environmental, and responsible choice for producers, communities, and markets everywhere.​