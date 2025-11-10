Farming Simulator 25: Advanced GEA dairy farming tech added to the game

The GEA DairyRobot R9500, a modern milking robot for stress-free and hygienic milking, is being introduced into the simulator. (Source: Farming Simulator© GIANTS Software)

Back in June 2025, GEA entered Farming Simulator 25 with powerful manure tankers in the Plains & Prairies Pack. With Patch 1.14, the integration reaches a new milestone: dairy farming technology from GEA is now part of the game – available on PC and consoles. Players can upgrade barns with these real-world innovations:

  • DairyRobot R9500 plus cooling tanks: State-of-the-art milking robot for stress-free, hygienic milking.
  • DairyFeed F4500: Automated feeding system for precise, efficient feeding.
  • GEA feeding bunkers: Smart feeding management – just like on real farms.

This addition reflects innovation and efficiency from GEA’s portfolio and brings even more authentic barn-feeling into the game. With Farming Simulator reaching over 40 million players worldwide, technologies for modern dairy production are now in the spotlight of a global community.

