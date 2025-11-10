Nissan X-TRAIL celebrates 25 years of defying ordinary

When it was first launched 25 years ago, the Nissan X-TRAIL launched a brand-new category of motoring and set the benchmark for all the followed.

The name said it all, fusing the concept of extreme sports and the outdoors and the first generation (T30: 2000 – 2007) deliberately set out to prove that a 4WD vehicle could be comfortable and fun, sporty and practical while shattering the stigma of 4WD vehicles being heavy on fuel.

The T30 X-TRAIL featured a spacious interior suitable for outdoor and sports use, a class-leading cargo area, washable luggage boards and water-repellent seats for easy cleaning. Two years later, a 2003 minor update significantly improved driver comfort with the introduction of a pop-up steering wheel featuring a maximum tilt angle of 45 degrees. The ‘Hyper Roof Rail’ integrated driving lights, roof rails and roof bars enhancing visibility and boosting driver confidence during nighttime travel.

The T30 X-TRAIL debuted Nissan’s innovative ALL MODE 4×4 system intelligently detecting driving and road conditions to distribute optimal torque to the rear wheels for enhanced performance and achieved optimal fuel efficiency in normal driving by utilizing front-wheel drive and ensured stable performance on slippery roads through electronic control. Drivers could switch seamlessly between AUTO Mode, 2WD and LOCK mode (which provided a fixed torque distribution of 57:43).

The next generation, (T31: 2007 – 2013), further enhanced the X-TRAIL’s reputation as a tough versatile SUV. The T31’s standout feature was its cutting-edge electronic 4WD system ALL MODE 4×4-i with Yaw Movement Control that ensured excellent all-weather performance. The system analysed data from steering angle sensors, yaw-rate sensors and G sensors to predict the driver’s intended cornering line and automatically adjusted torque distribution to provide smooth cornering even on slippery roads. There were also additional features like Hill Descent Control and Hill Start Assist to ensured safer, more confident driving.

The third generation X-TRAIL (T32 2013- 2020) introduced the pioneering Active Ride Control, Active Engine Brake and Cornering Stability Assist and It also adopted the Intelligent Around View Monitor for parking assistance, Nissan’s advanced drive assist technology that supports acceleration, braking and steering on single-lane highways.

T33, the current fourth generation X-TRAIL, brought further enhancements as 7-seats option, Head Up Display, higher Towing capacity up to 2000 kg, and ProPILOT feature which significantly reduces driver stress when driving on highways in several kinds of traffic conditions, making long drives more comfortable and enjoyable, T33 Its credentials as an adventure vehicle and its tough gear DNA that began with the original T30 were further burnished last year when it was deployed as the support vehicle for Daring Africa, an 8 000km odyssey from Pretoria in South Africa to Cairo, doing every kilometre as the Nissan NAVARA pick-ups which were designated as the stars of the show.

In 2025, the X-TRAIL underwent a model year change, adding a walk-away lock and approach unlocking functionality and a wireless charger in all grades to make it more comfortable and convenient to South African customers.

It is the latest evolution for a vehicle that pioneered the global SUV segment in the automotive industry and has seen it sell more than 8.1 million units across the world and around 50,000 in South Africa.

The three grades currently available with special price for limited time, the entry grade Visia at R587 900, Acenta grade at R666 900 and top grade Acenta Plus at R749 900.

Throughout its 25-year journey, the Nissan X-Trail has brought people closer to the outdoors, to new horizons, and to each other. As we celebrate this milestone, we invite you to continue the adventure with us, for the best trails are yet to be explored.