Global Poultry Leaders Underscore Collaboration, Innovation at Poultry India Felicitation Gala

Hyderabad, India — Delegates from across Africa and Asia last evening shared powerful reflections on collaboration, technology transfer and the future of protein production during a Felicitation Programme held at the Pearl Meeting Room inside the Hitex Trade Fair Complex, India.

The session, hosted as part of the ongoing Poultry India Expo 2025, brought together associations from Rwanda, Benin, Kenya, Togo, Vietnam, Morocco and others for an evening of open dialogue, gratitude and renewed commitment to shared growth.

The Poultry India Expo, now on its third day and set to conclude tomorrow, has drawn record attendance and high-level representation from government ministries, industry associations and global partners.

The felicitation ceremony offered an opportunity to country delegations to share their experiences and express expectations for regional and international cooperation.

Sri Lanka: Technology, Knowledge Sharing and Nutrition Gains

Speaking at the side event, Ajit Bhumishekaran, representing Sri Lanka delegation expressed strong optimism for continental cooperation in poultry development.

“I would like to thank the organising committee, on behalf of our Sri Lanka Association of Animal Protection and Health,” he said. “We believe this is the biggest poverty reduction event for Asian countries.”

He highlighted that Sri Lanka expects a 5 per cent annual sector growth, with average annual consumption currently at 140 eggs per person and around 20 kilograms of chicken. India’s progress, he said, offers a roadmap for other countries battling malnutrition.

“We are happy to share knowledge and develop collective ideas for the future to promote chicken and eggs across our nations,” said Ajit.

Uganda: Strong Political Backing and a 300 Million-Person Market

Representatives from Uganda emphasised East Africa’s massive potential, with participation from associations in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda acknowledged in present.

Speaking on behalf of the Ugandan Ministry of Agriculture, Fred Kyakulaga Bwino, drew attention to the strategic value of poultry in regional food systems.

“We are talking about a market of 300 million people,” said the Ugandan microbiologist. “I came on behalf of the government, and that is a sign of strong political will.”

The delegate announced that Uganda had already met with key Indian industry leaders during the expo. He said both sides agreed to develop cooperation in genetics, infrastructure and commercial expansion.

“We are not here to dump ideas. We are here to hold each other’s hands so we can develop the sector together,” he said, adding that he would brief his government on his return with expectations for deeper engagement.

India Reaches Record Participation, Sets Vision for Growth

The felicitation also celebrated landmark attendance numbers this year. According to organisers, the exhibition had welcomed over 30,000 visitors by the third day alone, with close to 500 exhibitors, marking its most successful run yet.

“You can see there’s a great energy in this hall. This is only possible due to the Poultry Federation of India and our partners,” said a statement from the organisers.

Julian Madeley, Director General at the World Egg Organisation delivered one of the evening’s most forward-looking messages by describing India as a global powerhouse positioned to drive unmatched egg sector expansion.

“This has been the busiest show we have ever attended,” she said. “Over the next 10 years, we believe there will be more than 20% global growth in the egg industry — and a quarter of that will happen right here in India.”

She noted that rising consumption coupled with India’s rapidly growing population is increasing demand for safe, affordable protein.

“The opportunity here is phenomenal,’’ she added. “We will return to Poultry India again and again because this is where global collaboration is happening.”

Push for Greater Export Capacity and Trade Access

Officials from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) highlighted export potential for the Indian poultry industry, while acknowledging current limitations.

“Poultry exports from India are only 1,500 crore, though the sector is very big,” one official said. “If we work closely, we can increase this. Our platform is open for every entrepreneur who wants to export poultry products.”

Other speakers also urged for stronger trade ties with Africa and called for Free Trade Agreements to ease business flow.

“Together We Grow, Together We Prosper”

The industry representatives also celebrated India’s hospitality and reaffirmed global unity.

“Atithi Devo Bhava — guests are like God,” she said. “There is something for us to learn from you, and something for you to learn from us. Nothing works one way — it must be bilateral.”

She encouraged leaders to build cross-border delegations, strengthen business exchanges and expand poultry technology access across continents.

“Together we can grow and together we can prosper,” she concluded.

As the curtains near on Poultry India 2025, the mood in Hyderabad remains spirited and ambitious — a reflection of a rapidly evolving industry ready to move forward not as isolated markets, but as a unified global network feeding billions.