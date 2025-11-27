16 to 18 June 2026 in Bernburg, Germany – Key theme “Crop Production out of the Box” – Technical and exhibition program from seeds to agricultural machinery – Spotlights, Expert Stages, Pop-up Talks directly from crop production practice – Machinery demonstrations and FarmRobotix – Already more than 150 exhibitors registered – Registration still possible – dlg-feldtage.de

(DLG). From 16 to 18 June 2026, the DLG Feldtage will take place on the fields of the International DLG Crop Production Center in Bernburg near Leipzig, Germany, DLG’s 600-hectare crop trial farm. Organized by the DLG (German Agricultural Society), the outdoor field event will present practical solutions for modern crop production, featuring current varieties, innovative cultivation systems, and advanced agricultural machinery in live field demonstrations. Under the guiding theme “Crop Production out of the Box,” the combination of exhibitor offerings and technical program provides a comprehensive overview of forward-looking practices in crop production. Highlights include “DLG Spotlights”, “Expert Stages” and Pop-up Talks, as well as networking opportunities at the DLG Plaza and events such as DLG CropNight. Seven months ahead of the event, more than 150 exhibitors have already registered and further registrations are still possible at dlg-feldtage.de.

The DLG Feldtage outdoor exhibition is recognized as the leading international meeting place for crop production professionals and as a celebration of modern crop farming. The field event serves as a key platform for strategies and innovations that support efficient and sustainable agricultural practices. At the heart of the trade fair is an exhibition program focused on crop production, plant breeding, crop protection, fertilization, and agricultural machinery, complemented by advisory and service offerings tailored to visitors’ professional needs. This is accompanied by an extensive technical program with practical DLG formats such as Spotlights, Expert Stages, and Pop-up Talks.

At DLG Feldtage, the DLG Spotlights, which are thematic areas within DLG’s exhibitions, will provide in-depth insights into key topics through live demonstrations and special exhibits. For example, the “Planting Green” Spotlight will showcase direct seeding into various cover crops, practical trial plots, and expert discussions on soil protection, nutrient management, and weed control. Another Spotlight, “Value Chain for Quality Wheat,” will illustrate how high quality standards can be maintained throughout the production and processing chain, highlighting collaboration between agriculture, trade, and processing. The “Organic Farming” Spotlight will focus on diverse crop rotations and a wide range of crops, offering practical insights into variety selection, cultivation methods, and marketing in the organic sector.

In addition to these Spotlights, dedicated meeting areas within the outdoor area and trial plots will provide space for discussions with experts and practitioners on topics such as oil and protein crops, resilient cropping systems, and weather risk management.

Machine demonstrations remain a core element of the three-day program, with 66 machine combinations presented across six thematic areas: crop protection, mineral fertilization, tractor performance efficiency, direct seeding, deep soil cultivation, and mechanical weed control using hoes and harrows. Each demonstration accompanied by live commentary is staged live once per day.

The FarmRobotix exhibition area, introduced in 2024, will return in 2026 with the latest developments in robotics, automation, and AI for crop production. This growing platform enables practitioners and experts to exchange ideas on innovative technologies and offers ideal networking opportunities in a developing area that has the potential to transform agricultural production fundamentally. A dedicated demonstration area for autonomous solutions will also be featured.

Networking opportunities extend beyond the field. The DLG Plaza location within the trade fair grounds serves as the central meeting place, offering two expert stages for lectures, expert discussions, and events, alongside regional culinary offerings. Pop-up Talks will deliver short, practice-oriented presentations directly at exhibitor stands or Spotlights, providing concise insights into topics such as fertilization and crop protection. The second edition of DLG CropNight on Wednesday evening promises a relaxed atmosphere with live music and summer drinks following its sold-out premiere in 2024. For accommodation, visitors can take advantage of on-site camping options at the DLG Crop Production Center.

Companies can sign up as exhibitors at dlg-feldtage.de. For inquiries, the project team led by Andreas Steul is available by phone at +49 (0)69 24788-966 or via email at feldtage@dlg.org.

The DLG Feldtage are held every two years and are considered the leading open-air trade fair for professional crop production. After successful events held at DLG’s Crop Production Center in 2012, 2014, and 2018, in 2026 they will return to Bernburg (Saxony-Anhalt) for the fourth time. The international field event offers farmers, entrepreneurs, researchers, and advisors an ideal platform to exchange ideas on innovative technologies, new cultivation systems, and sustainable solutions. Co-organizers include the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Tourism, Agriculture and Forestry of Saxony-Anhalt, the State Institute for Agriculture and Horticulture, and AGRAVIS Raiffeisen AG. Professional partners such as Vereinigte Hagel Insurance Mutual Association VVaG, the Union for the Promotion of Oil and Protein Plants, the Federal Agency for Agriculture and Food, and other organizations will support the open-air exhibition as part of the technical program.

