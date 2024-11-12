FPT Industrial is proud to be the first winner of the Alternative Engine Award: the brand’s XCURSOR 13 was chosen by the jury for the new award – organized by Powertrain International magazine – as the best expression of a holistic vision of the future of mobility, acknowledging the importance of internal combustion engines in the path to decarbonization. The awards ceremony was held during the recent edition of EIMA held at BolognaFiere, Bologna.

In its first edition, the award aimed to recognize the value of a “multitasking vocation”, meaning versality and adaptability to the use of different fuels, essential characteristics for internal combustion engines in order to play an important role in the future and for the emissions challenges to come.

All these elements were identified by the jury of by the Alternative Engine Award as being offered by the XCURSOR 13, FPT Industrial’s first multi-fuel single base engine designed to run fuels ranging from diesel and natural gas – including biomethane to provide net-zero emissions – to hydrogen and renewable fuels. Thanks to its compatibility with a wide range of market requirements and different vehicle installations, the XCURSOR 13 is a primary contributor to achieving CO2 emissions targets, and one of the most significant parts of FPT Industrial’s decarbonization program, which is based on a multi-energy approach and driven by the end goal of providing its customers with the best ready-to-install products.

Starting from a common core, based on an improved 13 l engine architecture to meet current CO2 reduction targets and be ready for future regulations, the latest versions of the XCURSOR 13 cover multiple segments and on- and off-road missions, combining high performance with reduced weight and fuel consumption, as well as extended durability and reduced TCO.

Daniele Pozzo, Head of Marketing & Product Management at FPT Industrial, stated: “We are proud of this important achievement for our XCURSOR 13. Winning the first edition of the Alternative Engine Award confirms that the decision to invest in a multi-energy approach is the right one. The XCURSOR 13 is a key player in this strategy, given its multi-fuel versatility and the possibility of seeing it play a leading role in both on-road and off-road applications. The great work done in the development and constant updating of the engine makes it certain to play a key role also in the future, ready to meet market demands and changes.”

Fabio Butturi, Editor at Powertrain International, commented: “It’s no surprise that FPT Industrial has received the inaugural Alternative Engine Award. Their electronic management systems trace back to the early days of common rail development. As a pioneer in natural gas applications, FPT Industrial has introduced the CURSOR X, which serves as a manifesto for the multifuel concept. The XCURSOR 13 features a shared crankcase and many common components, allowing for the optimal selection of a diesel, CNG, or hydrogen head tailored to specific applications.”