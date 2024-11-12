With World Diabetes Day on 14 November 2024, the Physicians Association for Nutrition (PAN) South Africa is urging a shift toward plant-based diets to manage—and even reverse—the diabetes epidemic. Aligning with the theme “Diabetes and Well-being,” PAN South Africa believes that prioritising whole food, plant-based nutrition will help reduce diabetes rates and promote sustainable health.

The latest National Food and Nutrition Security Survey (NFNSS) reveals that 63.5% of South Africans face food insecurity. Critical plant-based foods—such as dark green leafy vegetables (39.5%) and pulses/nuts (29.7%)—are significantly under-consumed, despite their low glycemic index and proven benefits in managing diabetes.

South Africa’s non-communicable disease (NCD) crisis, with over 4.2 million adults living with diabetes (11.3% of the population), reflects a dire need for dietary reform. Current eating habits fall short of the national food-based dietary guidelines, which urge nutritionists to “aggressively encourage consumers to consume more legumes.”

A study by PAN South Africa titled “A Plant-Based Dietary Approach to the Management of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus in South Africa: Short Communication of a multiple-case study” shows that plant-based nutrition can have positive outcomes for diabetes. Participants in the 21-Day ‘Diabetes Reversal Challenge,’ run by the Ubuntu Wellness Institute (UWI), followed a sugar-free, oil-free, plant-based regimen with remarkable results.

“Increasing the production and consumption of pulses can solve many of our health, ecological, and economic challenges,” says Dr. Nanine Wyma, Executive Director of PAN South Africa. “Our research shows that plant-based nutrition offers a sustainable solution to South Africa’s public health crisis.”

The 21-Day Diabetes Reversal Challenge provides hope for individuals managing diabetes. Pearl Mpange, a participant in the program, shared: “After being diagnosed with diabetes in January 2020, I was devastated and worried about the future. But I was able to reverse my condition and get off all medications after being on the Ubuntu Wellness Diabetes Reversal programme for 21 days.”

Some of these success stories are captured in UWI’s book, “Healing Diabetes and Other Lifestyle Diseases.” Participants reported better blood sugar control, weight loss, reduced medication use, and improved well-being—reinforcing the transformative potential of plant-based diets.

The push for plant-based diets coincides with World Vegan Month in November, underscoring the dual benefits of plant-forward eating for individual health and environmental sustainability. A vegan diet—focused on whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables—helps manage chronic diseases while also contributing to sustainability goals such as Zero Hunger (SDG 2), Good Health and Well-being (SDG 3), and Climate Action (SDG 13.)

PAN South Africa emphasises that individual dietary changes are not enough. A systemic shift is required in food policy, education, and access to healthy foods. Dr. Wyma points out: “Our dietary guidelines show just how much work lies ahead. But the potential for transformation is immense if we scale up the production and consumption of plant-based foods.”

Professor Andrew Robinson, Chairperson of PAN South Africa, adds: “There is a significant gap in medical education, with physicians receiving insufficient training in nutrition—particularly plant-based nutrition. We need to include nutrition in the curriculum of all healthcare professionals to fully support patients in adopting healthier lifestyles.”

As South Africa marks World Diabetes Day 2024, PAN South Africa urges every citizen to take a small but meaningful step by adopting plant-based diets.

“This is an opportunity to reclaim our health and build a sustainable, food-secure future,” says Dr. Wyma. “The time for action is now.”