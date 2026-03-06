By: Bertie Jacobs

Known for their distinctive patchy pelts and vocal chattering, African wild dogs are among the most sought-after sightings on the southern savannahs of the continent. Yet the species Lycaon pictus has become increasingly difficult to spot as their numbers continue to dwindle. Once prevalent across much of sub-Saharan Africa, they are now largely confined to protected areas in South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Zambia.

A recent article published in National Geographic highlighted how African wild dogs have undergone a remarkable transformation in public perception. Once regarded as pests or unwanted predators, they are now a coveted sighting for tourists. This growing interest is raising their value within safari tourism and opening new opportunities for tourism revenue to support conservation efforts and habitat protection.

For Prof. Peet van der Merwe from the research unit Tourism Research in Economics, Environs and Society (TREES) at the North-West University (NWU) in South Africa, the growing admiration for “painted dogs” is both timely and encouraging.

“This emerging trend of wild dog tourism is extremely important. Wild dogs are highly endangered, and there are relatively few places able to host them. They require large roaming areas and move across vast territories, which means only a limited number of reserves can accommodate them. If suitable space is not available, they may move beyond protected areas and come into contact with farming communities, which can create conflict,” he explains.

“For that reason, tourism interest in wild dogs can become an important tool for conservation. If income can be generated through wild dog tourism, that revenue can be reinvested in conservation initiatives, including securing larger protected areas and supporting management programmes. It can also contribute to local communities, which is critically important in the South African tourism context. Communities must benefit from tourism and share in the economic opportunities it creates. At the same time, tourism revenue allows reserve owners and operators to strengthen their conservation efforts for wild dogs.”

Prof. van der Merwe also states that the country’s established tourism infrastructure is ideally suited to support wild dog tourism and benefit from its growing appeal.

“South Africa is in a fortunate position in this regard. The country already hosts several reserves and protected areas where wild dogs occur, which provides a strong foundation for positioning the species as a strategic tourism drawcard. Wild dogs also appeal particularly to experienced safari travellers who are looking beyond the traditional Big Five and are interested in observing rarer and more specialised wildlife species.

“There is also clear branding potential. South Africa could position itself as the wild dog capital of Africa, highlighting the success of its wild dog recovery programmes and the important role played by the private conservation sector. This offers a compelling narrative for marketing the country’s conservation achievements.

“In addition, the private tourism sector can capitalise on this by offering premium wildlife photography experiences centred on wild dogs. Lodges and tour operators can market specialised photographic safaris in destinations where visitors have the opportunity to observe and photograph these unique animals in their natural habitat.”

It is a win-win situation for country and canine alike, leaving conservationists smiling and painted tails wagging.

To view Prof. Peet van der Merwe’s expert profile, follow the link here: https://commerce.nwu.ac.za/tourism-research-economics-environs-and-society-trees-tourism-management/peet-van-der-merwe