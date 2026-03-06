The total animal feed and health event for Asia returns to BITEC, Bangkok, 10-12 March 2026

VIV Health & Nutrition Asia 2026 is set to be the most significant edition yet of Asia’s essential platform for animal feed, nutrition, and health. Taking place from 10 to 12 March at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), the event co-locates with VICTAM Asia and Horti & Agri Asia to unite the complete agrifood value chain under one roof, from feed processing and agricultural inputs to veterinary solutions and livestock performance technologies. By connecting these complementary industries in a single visit, the platform gives professionals a rare, panoramic view of the forces shaping the animal health industry across the region.

More than 300 international exhibitors will fill over 9,000 square metres of exhibition floor, drawing an expected audience of 9,000 industry professionals from across Asia and beyond. A conference programme featuring more than 150 expert speakers delivers over 30 free-to-attend sessions across three intensive days, making VIV Health & Nutrition Asia 2026 an unmissable opportunity of the year for decision-makers, nutritionists, veterinarians, producers, and investors seeking solutions, partnerships, and insight.

Theme, Program, and Four Pillars

Under the theme “Shaping the Future of Animal Feed and Health through Sustainability & Innovation,” VIV Health & Nutrition Asia 2026 positions attendees at the forefront of animal health, feed, and nutrition solutions.

This year’s show is organised around four pillars that reflect the industry’s most urgent priorities. Biosecurity and disease control anchors the programme, with sessions addressing African Swine Fever, antimicrobial resistance, and next-generation veterinary diagnostics. The sustainability pillar showcases circular economy models, insect protein commercialisation, and One Health frameworks that balance productivity with environmental responsibility. A dedicated solutions, technology and innovation strand brings live demonstrations of digital health tools, smart farm systems, and pharmaceutical advancements directly to the exhibition floor, while the animal nutrition pillar addresses feed formulation optimisation, gut microbiome modulation, and precision feeding across all major species.

Species coverage is deliberately comprehensive. Dedicated conference tracks and exhibition content serve producers working across Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture, Beef Cattle, and Dairy Cattle, ensuring that every visitor finds targeted, sector-specific solutions alongside the broader cross-industry perspectives that make this event so distinctive.

Global Exhibitors and Country Pavilions

The exhibitor line-up for 2026 underlines both the breadth and the international ambition of the show. Globally recognised brands including Elanco, Catalysis, and Intracare will present their latest

innovations to an audience of Asian buyers and decision-makers, alongside hundreds of regional and specialist suppliers spanning feed ingredients, additives, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and farm technologies. Japan and South Korea will also participate with dedicated national pavilions, a significant milestone that brings advanced technologies from two of Asia’s most innovation-driven livestock markets to Bangkok and opens new channels for cross-border collaboration, knowledge exchange, and commercial partnership across the region.

Conference Highlights

The Aquatic Conference on 9 March, co-organised by VIV Worldwide and International Aquafeed, sets the tone for the week ahead, taking place one day before the show’s official opening. The programme centres on profitability and efficiency in the blue economy, covering feed sourcing and quality, disease control, innovation, and sustainable partnerships as Southeast Asia’s aquaculture sector continues to expand.

From 10 March, the conference broadens with plenaries and species-focused tracks. Thailand’s National Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (BIOTEC) leads discussions on emerging ASF technologies and sustainable shrimp production, while Elanco, Mixscience, and the World Organisation for Animal Health provide updates on antibiotic reduction and disease status. The programme concludes with the Federation of Asian Veterinary Associations hosting the Asian Animal Health Award Ceremony on 12 March — with many more technical and industry-led sessions available throughout the week beyond those highlighted here.

Associations and the Power of Collaboration

What sets VIV Health & Nutrition Asia apart from a conventional trade show is the depth of institutional partnership behind it. The event brings together an exceptional network of associations, universities, research centres, and government bodies with Mahidol University, Chulalongkorn University, Kasetsart University, and Thailand’s Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, to name a few. This ecosystem of collaborators ensures that the conversations on the conference floor are informed by the best available science, the most current regulatory thinking, and the practical realities of production at scale.

For researchers like Dr. Anan Jongkaewwattana – Veterinary Health Innovation and Management Research Group, National Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (BIOTEC), this collaborative architecture is precisely what makes VIV Health & Nutrition Asia the right venue to advance work that matters on farms across Thailand and the wider region.

“I look forward to connecting with stakeholders to discuss how vaccine developments can be practically applied to combat major swine viruses currently affecting Thailand and our neighboring countries. This partnership is essential to me because VIV H&N serves as the bridge between the lab and the farm, allowing us to translate complex research into actionable health solutions for the swine market.”

Show Registration

Visitor registration is open and free of charge. Registering in advance allows attendees to skip on-site queues, receive event updates, access the exhibitor list and conference schedule, and pre-arrange meetings through the Visit Discover platform before arriving in Bangkok.

In closing, Natasha Hall, Sr. Project Manager at VNU Europe/VIV Worldwide shares, “VIV Health & Nutrition Asia is where the pulse of Asia’s animal health industry is felt. From breakthrough research and emerging technologies to practical farm-level solutions, this is the platform where the full value chain comes together and where the future of our industry takes shape. We look forward to welcoming everyone to join us for this event in Bangkok.”