Foodborne Disease Outbreak: Summary of Investigative Findings

The latest article of the Public Health Bulletin of South Africa (PHBSA) details the outbreak investigation and response following the notification of a suspected foodborne disease (FBD) outbreak linked to a restaurant. FBDs can stem from various hazards, including microbiological agents (such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites) and chemicals (like environmental pollutants, natural toxins, and food allergens). These hazards can lead to over 200 diseases, ranging from acute gastroenteritis to chronic illnesses, cancer, permanent disability, and even death.

The study identified 46 symptomatic individuals who met the suspected or confirmed case definition for this FBD outbreak. The individuals had either eaten at or worked at the restaurant. Stool or rectal swabs were collected from 49 individuals and 33 tested positive for Shigella spp./Enteroinvasive Escherichia coli (EIEC) (6 out of 8 patrons and 27 out of 41 staff members). Shigella spp. and EIEC are closely related gram-negative bacteria known to cause gastroenteritis in humans. Both Shigella and E. coli are listed among the big six pathogens identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that can contaminate food through infected handlers.

While the outbreak’s definitive source remained unidentified, which is a common challenge in FBD investigations, several hypotheses were explored, including foodborne transmission through contaminated items or infected handlers and environmental transmission through surfaces touched by infected individuals. Of the 337 FBD outbreaks reported in South Africa from March 2018 to August 2020, 129 (38%) were investigated, with only 14 (11%, 14/129) undergoing comprehensive epidemiological, laboratory, and environmental analyses.

