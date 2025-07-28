Bühler marks Women’s Day 2025 with women who power progress

As South Africa observes Women’s Day on 9 August 2025, under the global call for ‘Generation Equality’, Bühler proudly recognises the women helping to shape our workplace, our industry, and our collective future. At Bühler, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) are more than just guiding principles and are essential to building sustainable progress. By empowering women and enabling opportunities for all, we foster innovation and create a more equitable society for generations to come. This Women’s Day, we spotlight three remarkable women whose stories exemplify Bühler’s commitment to inclusive excellence.

Pearl leads the IT Department with clarity and purpose, ensuring the seamless operation of technical systems across the business. “Leadership, collaboration, and problem-solving are central to my daily work,” she explains. Her typical day involves allocating support tasks, monitoring infrastructure, and aligning digital solutions with broader company goals.

Pearl’s career is a powerful testament to perseverance and continuous growth. After completing a Diploma in Accounting and Business, she redirected her path towards technology through an IT skills development programme.

“This led to a learnership opportunity in IT at Bühler, where my professional journey in the tech industry truly began,” she recalls. She has since advanced through the ranks from learner to Junior IT Support, Senior Technician, and now Team Leader, complementing her experience with further studies in Technical Support, Project Management, and a Diploma in Network Systems.

Pearl credits Bühler’s inclusive ethos for much of her growth: “Bühler fosters an environment where everyone is valued for their competence, performance, and behaviour, as opposed to race, age, gender, or background. We believe in the power of inclusive diversity because different perspectives lead to better solutions.”

For Pearl, Women’s Day is not only symbolic but a call to action. “In our sector, Women’s Day celebrates the progress we have made and the work that remains to be done to establish truly inclusive workplaces.” Her advice to young women entering the field is: “You do not need to have all the answers at the start. What matters is your willingness to learn and grow.”

Looking ahead, Pearl is committed to sharpening her leadership skills, mentoring emerging talent, and building high-performing, inclusive IT environments. “I also want to give back, whether by mentoring young women or supporting skill development efforts that empower others in the same way I was empowered.”

With nearly three decades in the shipping and logistics industry, Shenaid brings grit, precision, and adaptability to her role. “My role involves coordinating shipments, managing logistics partners, and ensuring our equipment reaches the right place, at the right time, and at the right cost,” she says. Known for her meticulous approach and problem-solving acumen, Shenaid thrives in high-pressure environments.Starting her career cleaning storerooms, Shenaid worked her way up through determination and tenacity. “Through hard work and a strong willingness to learn, I earned a permanent role on the shipping desk at Grindrod Shipping,” she shares. “I firmly believe that experience often outweighs formal certification. In my view, practical knowledge and the ability to apply it effectively are the true measures of professional competence.”

At Bühler, Shenaid finds inspiration in the company’s active commitment to DEI. “Roles are filled based on capability, not stereotypes. We have talented women working as boilermakers and installation specialists, which is truly inspiring.”

For her, Women’s Day is a vital moment to pause and reflect. “In our industry, it is especially important to recognise the achievements of women, raise awareness about gender inequality, and inspire continued progress toward a more inclusive workplace.”

Her advice to young women: “Success is not defined by gender, but by determination and capability. Believe in your abilities and embrace every opportunity with confidence.” Shenaid looks forward to continued growth at Bühler Johannesburg, where she has worked for over 15 years. “I plan to keep learning, mentoring my team, and contributing to Bühler’s success for as long as I am part of the Group.”

Nosipho’s journey is marked by resilience, aspiration, and a passion for craftsmanship. Having recently earned her Red Seal certificate, she now works in the machining department, delivering high-quality work and embracing new technical challenges. “A typical day for me is to be on my feet the whole day making sure the job given to me runs efficiently and to produce the best quality,” she explains.

Nosipho’s career began with curiosity and a chance encounter. “I stumbled across a machine shop where I suddenly had the idea of becoming a machinist. I am glad that I am being given the opportunity to become one.”

She takes pride in proving that women can thrive in technical fields. “It is the everyday challenge that comes with the job and the outcome you get once it is a success. Another thing is doing what people think you cannot do, because that is true inspiration. It is like every day is a win.” Nosipho acknowledges that she has faced exclusion and stereotyping. “One day, I told myself that I would not wait to be asked but would include myself and give my opinion until I am recognised.”

She perceives Bühler’s DEI values as an enabler of real change: “Bühler promotes fair treatment and full participation for all people. Our values help us contribute to equality and diversity regardless of our status, sexuality, language, race, or background.”

Her aspirations are clear. “I want to look more into my studies and obtain qualifications that may better me in the future. Who knows, I might be a leader one day.” To young women considering STEM careers, Nosipho’s message is direct: “Be sure that this is the kind of career you want. Once you are sure, push yourself beyond your limits and never drop the ball. Regardless of what you do, always work hard—as your future depends on you.”

Bühler believes that empowering women is not only the right thing to do but is essential to shaping a future that is more resilient, equitable, and innovative. This Women’s Day, we celebrate Pearl, Shenaid, Nosipho, and countless others who are breaking barriers, building legacies, and inspiring the next generation.