Ethio Telecom Introduces Digital Livestock Tracking to Modernize Ethiopia’s Agriculture

Going beyond connectivity, our company delivers large-scale digital solutions that drive meaningful societal transformation and economic growth. As a leader in Ethiopia’s digital transformation, we are fostering financial inclusion and accelerating the country’s journey toward a fully digital economy. By harnessing cutting-edge technology, we empower enterprises with superior digital experiences, modernize operations, and enhance overall efficiency.

Today, we are excited to introduce seven enterprise solutions, powered by our robust cloud infrastructure. Designed to streamline institutional operations and elevate customer service, these solutions position companies for sustainable success in the digital era. Our latest offerings include:

Digital Livestock Tracking – Enhancing agricultural efficiency and traceability

– Enhancing agricultural efficiency and traceability t ele Push-to-Talk/Video (PTT/V ) – Enabling seamless and secure communication

) – Enabling seamless and secure communication Core Banking Solution – Transforming financial services through cloud-based core banking

– Transforming financial services through cloud-based core banking Education Management System – Optimizing learning environments and administration

– Optimizing learning environments and administration One-Office Collaboration and Productivity Solution – Driving team efficiency and connectivity

– Driving team efficiency and connectivity tele Contact Center – Enhancing customer engagement and support services

– Enhancing customer engagement and support services ERP Solutions – Empowering businesses with integrated enterprise resource planning

These cloud-based solutions provide enterprises with scalable access to servers, databases, software, networks, and secure data storage—all delivered over a reliable connection. By eliminating the need for on-premises infrastructure, businesses can focus on their core operations, foster innovation, enhance competitiveness, and maximize productivity.

The new enterprise solutions unveiled today are detailed below:

Ethio telecom Unveils Real-Time Digital Cattle Tracking – Transforming Livestock Management!

Bringing Livestock Management into the Digital Age! Know Where They Are, Know How They Are – Anytime, Anywhere!

Ethio telecom, Ethiopia’s leading telecommunications provider, proudly introduces its Digital Cattle Tracking Solution—an advanced, IoT-powered system designed to transform livestock management. This state-of-the-art solution enhances productivity, improves animal welfare, and, most importantly, empowers livestock owners with access to financial services, bridging the gap for traditionally underserved communities.

By leveraging Internet of Things (IoT) technology and mobile connectivity, this groundbreaking initiative marks a significant milestone in Ethiopia’s digital transformation journey. Farmers and ranchers can now monitor their livestock in real time, track their location, and assess their health status—boosting efficiency, security, and economic growth.

With Ethio telecom’s Digital Cattle Tracking, Ethiopia is stepping into a smarter, more connected agricultural future—bringing the vision of a Digital Ethiopia to life.

Challenges Faced by the sector

Despite Ethiopia having the largest livestock population in Africa – with an estimated 70.3 million cattle, 95.4 million sheep and goats, and 8.1 million camels – the sector has long faced significant challenges. These include:

Limited Visibility and Tracking: Traditional livestock identification methods are often unreliable, making it difficult to track animal health, movement, and ownership. This hinders effective herd management and contributes to losses from disease and theft.

Traditional livestock identification methods are often unreliable, making it difficult to track animal health, movement, and ownership. This hinders effective herd management and contributes to losses from disease and theft. Lack of Access to Finance: Pastoralists and farmers have historically struggled to access credit and insurance services. Financial institutions are hesitant to accept livestock as collateral due to the difficulty in verifying ownership and assessing animal value and health. Inefficient Insurance Claims: The lack of accurate tracking data leads to prolonged, and often contentious, insurance claim processes, with a high risk of fraudulent claims.

Pastoralists and farmers have historically struggled to access credit and insurance services. Financial institutions are hesitant to accept livestock as collateral due to the difficulty in verifying ownership and assessing animal value and health. The lack of accurate tracking data leads to prolonged, and often contentious, insurance claim processes, with a high risk of fraudulent claims. Low Productivity: Limited access to information and modern management practices contributes to lower livestock productivity, hindering the sector’s commercialization.

Limited access to information and modern management practices contributes to lower livestock productivity, hindering the sector’s commercialization. Poor Living Standards: As a result of the above issues, many pastoralist communities struggle to improve their living standards.

Ethio telecom’s Digital Cattle Tracking Solution directly addresses these challenges by providing a comprehensive, technology-driven approach to livestock management. The system utilizes a combination of:

RFID Tags: Small, electronic devices attached to each animal, containing unique identification data (age, color, birth date, etc.).

Small, electronic devices attached to each animal, containing unique identification data (age, color, birth date, etc.). RFID Tags with GPS: These tags incorporate GPS technology, enabling real-time location tracking of individual animals.

These tags incorporate GPS technology, enabling real-time location tracking of individual animals. GPS Chipsets: An advanced option combining RFID, GPS, and chipset technology for more comprehensive data collection.

This data is integrated into a user-friendly platform, accessible through a web-based insurance system and a dedicated mobile application for field agents.

Key Features and Benefits:

Real-time Livestock Monitoring: Farmers and concerned bodies can track animal location and status, improving herd management and reducing losses.

Farmers and concerned bodies can track animal location and status, improving herd management and reducing losses. Simplified Financial Inclusion: Verified data from the system allows banks and insurance companies to confidently accept livestock as collateral, opening access to loans and insurance. Streamlined Insurance Claims: The system simplifies and accelerates the insurance claim process, reducing disputes and fraud.

Verified data from the system allows banks and insurance companies to confidently accept livestock as collateral, opening access to loans and insurance. The system simplifies and accelerates the insurance claim process, reducing disputes and fraud. Data-Driven Decision Making: Collected data provides valuable insights for policy formulation and resource allocation, supporting sustainable development of the livestock sector.

Collected data provides valuable insights for policy formulation and resource allocation, supporting sustainable development of the livestock sector. telebirr Integration: Full integration with Ethio telecom’s telebirr mobile money service facilitates easy transactions.

Full integration with Ethio telecom’s telebirr mobile money service facilitates easy transactions. Powered by telecloud & Scalable: Ethio telecom designed the platform for scalability and future growth. It is powered by their Telecloud service.

The solution represents significant advancement for the livestock sector. By leveraging digital technology, it empowers farmers, enhances livestock management, and promotes financial inclusion. This initiative is set to improve rural economic prospects while modernizing the agricultural sector and advancing its digital transformation.

Ethio telecom Launches tele PTT/V Solution for Enterprise customers!

Empowering Businesses & Operations: Connect, Collaborate, Command!

Ethio telecom proudly unveils tele Push-to-Talk/Video (PTT/PTV)—a next-generation communication solution designed to deliver instant, reliable, and secure group communication for enterprises. This cloud-based service replaces traditional radio systems with a modern, featurerich alternative that operates seamlessly on any smartphone over the mobile network. tele PTT/PTV enhances team efficiency, safety, and collaboration, making it an ideal solution for industries that demand real-time coordination, such as logistics, security, transportation, and emergency response.

With tele PTT/PTV, enterprises can now streamline communication, boost operational agility, and stay connected—anytime, anywhere!

Challenges of Previous Systems:

Currently enterprises, particularly those in security, construction, transportation, and hospitality, rely on two-way radio systems for communication. However, these systems often present significant limitations:

Limited Range and Coverage: Radio frequencies have limited reach, restricting communication to specific geographic areas.

Radio frequencies have limited reach, restricting communication to specific geographic areas. Voice-Only Communication: Traditional radios typically only support voice communication, lacking the versatility of text, images, and video.

Traditional radios typically only support voice communication, lacking the versatility of text, images, and video. Device Dependency: Users are required to carry dedicated, often bulky, handheld radio devices.

Users are required to carry dedicated, often bulky, handheld radio devices. High Costs: The cost of purchasing, maintaining, and replacing radio equipment can be substantial.

The cost of purchasing, maintaining, and replacing radio equipment can be substantial. Complex Provisioning: Setting up and managing traditional radio systems can be timeconsuming and require specialized expertise. Limited Group Communication: Setting up groups or changing them can be challenging.

Ethio telecom’s tele PTT/V solution directly addresses these challenges by leveraging the power of the mobile network and cloud technology. It provides a secure, unified communications platform accessible via a mobile app on any smartphone.

Key Features and Benefits:

Instant Push-to-Talk (PTT) and Push-to-Video (PTV): Enables real-time voice and video communication with individuals or groups at the touch of a button.

Enables real-time voice and video communication with individuals or groups at the touch of a button. Multimedia Messaging: Supports the exchange of text messages, images, videos, and files, enhancing communication clarity and context.

Supports the exchange of text messages, images, videos, and files, enhancing communication clarity and context. Location-Based Services: Dispatchers and controllers can view, sync, and communicate with users and teams based on their location on maps, improving coordination and response times.

Dispatchers and controllers can view, sync, and communicate with users and teams based on their location on maps, improving coordination and response times. Geofencing and POI: Allows administrators to mark specific locations, areas, or Points of Interest (POI) and create dynamic groups, alerts, and alarms based on user location.

Allows administrators to mark specific locations, areas, or Points of Interest (POI) and create dynamic groups, alerts, and alarms based on user location. Status Center: Users can update dispatchers on issues and incidents, providing real-time situational awareness.

Users can update dispatchers on issues and incidents, providing real-time situational awareness. Splash Messages: Important announcements can be displayed as splash messages on the app, ensuring that critical information is not missed.

Important announcements can be displayed as splash messages on the app, ensuring that critical information is not missed. PTT Center: Facilitates communication with many contacts, groups, and users from a central hub.

Facilitates communication with many contacts, groups, and users from a central hub. Centralized Management: A web-based management console allows for easy user provisioning, access control, and capabilities allocation.

A web-based management console allows for easy user provisioning, access control, and capabilities allocation. Secure Communication: The platform is powered by telecloud, providing localized, secure, and end-to-end encrypted communication.

The platform is powered by telecloud, providing localized, secure, and end-to-end encrypted communication. Scalability: The “pay-as-you-grow” model allows enterprises to easily scale their usage as needed.

The “pay-as-you-grow” model allows enterprises to easily scale their usage as needed. API Integration: Allows for easy integration with other business applications.

Allows for easy integration with other business applications. Smartphone Compatibility: Eliminates the need for dedicated radio devices, leveraging existing smartphones. Multiple Packages: Offers options with varied monthly subscription-based payment.

The solution significantly upgrades traditional communication methods, offering enterprises a powerful, cost-effective solution for improved team collaboration, enhanced safety, and streamlined operations. By adopting this technology, organizations in sectors such as security, construction, transportation, healthcare, emergency and hospitality can boost their efficiency and responsiveness in a fast-paced environment.

Ethio telecom Launches Cloud-Powered Core Banking Solution!

Transform your business, ensure compliance, deliver outstanding customer service!

Ethio telecom proudly introduces its cloud-based Core Banking Solution, designed to empower Micro-Finance Institutions (MFIs) and Savings & Credit Cooperatives (SACCOs) with cutting-edge digital financial tools.

This innovative platform addresses the growing demand for efficient, secure, and scalable financial management solutions, enabling institutions to streamline operations, enhance customer experience, and drive financial inclusion. By eliminating the need for costly on-premises infrastructure, it provides real-time access, seamless integration, and regulatory compliance, ensuring that financial services reach underserved communities with greater accessibility and reliability.

With Ethio telecom’s Cloud-Powered Core Banking Solution, financial institutions can modernize their operations, expand their reach, and deliver banking services with agility and confidence!

Challenges Faced by sector:

Many MFIs and SACCOs operate with limited technological infrastructure, leading to significant challenges:

Operational Inefficiencies: Manual processes for customer registration, account management, loan processing, and reporting are time-consuming and prone to errors.

Manual processes for customer registration, account management, loan processing, and reporting are time-consuming and prone to errors. Lack of Real-Time Data: Many institutions lack access to real-time transaction tracking and reporting, hindering effective decision-making.

Many institutions lack access to real-time transaction tracking and reporting, hindering effective decision-making. Data Management Difficulties: Managing large volumes of customer data manually or with outdated systems is challenging and increases the risk of errors and data loss.

Managing large volumes of customer data manually or with outdated systems is challenging and increases the risk of errors and data loss. Inconsistent Customer Experience: Varying service levels across different branches or service centers can lead to customer dissatisfaction.

Varying service levels across different branches or service centers can lead to customer dissatisfaction. Fraud and Compliance Risks: Manual systems are more vulnerable to fraud and make it difficult to comply with regulatory requirements.

Manual systems are more vulnerable to fraud and make it difficult to comply with regulatory requirements. High Investment Costs: Developing and maintaining a proprietary core banking system is expensive and requires specialized IT expertise.

Developing and maintaining a proprietary core banking system is expensive and requires specialized IT expertise. Manual Payment: Relying on physical cash, checks, or bank transfers can be insecure, slow and inconvenient.

A cloud-based core banking solution directly tackles these challenges, offering a comprehensive and secure platform for MFIs and SACCOs.

Key Features and Benefits:

Streamlined Operations: Automates key processes, including customer registration, account management, loan processing, and reporting, reducing manual effort and errors.

Automates key processes, including customer registration, account management, loan processing, and reporting, reducing manual effort and errors. Real-Time Transaction Tracking: Provides instant access to up-to-date transaction data, enabling better monitoring and decision-making.

Provides instant access to up-to-date transaction data, enabling better monitoring and decision-making. Enhanced Customer Experience: Offers consistent and user-friendly experience across all service channels, including a mobile app for members.

Offers consistent and user-friendly experience across all service channels, including a mobile app for members. Improved Data Management: Securely stores and manages large volumes of customer data, ensuring data integrity and accessibility.

Securely stores and manages large volumes of customer data, ensuring data integrity and accessibility. Fraud Prevention and Compliance: Includes features to detect and prevent fraudulent activities and helps institutions meet regulatory requirements.

Includes features to detect and prevent fraudulent activities and helps institutions meet regulatory requirements. Cost-Effective: The cloud-based model eliminates the need for significant upfront investment in hardware and software, reducing the total cost of ownership.

The cloud-based model eliminates the need for significant upfront investment in hardware and software, reducing the total cost of ownership. Scalability: The “pay-as-you-grow” model allows institutions to easily scale their usage as their needs evolve.

The “pay-as-you-grow” model allows institutions to easily scale their usage as their needs evolve. telebirr Integration: Seamlessly integrates with telebirr, enabling convenient and secure mobile payments for loan disbursements, repayments, and savings contributions.

Seamlessly integrates with telebirr, enabling convenient and secure mobile payments for loan disbursements, repayments, and savings contributions. Comprehensive Modules: Offers a range of core modules, including Registration, Products preparation, Loan management, Chart of Accounts, Realtime Dashboard, and Payments. Mobile App: Provides members with convenient access to their accounts, allowing them to view balances, transfer funds, apply for loans, and make payments.

Ethio telecom’s core banking solution represents a significant step forward in the modernization of the financial sector, particularly for MFIs and SACCOs. By providing a secure, efficient, and accessible platform, it empowers these institutions to better serve their members, promote financial inclusion, and contribute to the overall economic development.

Ethio telecom Launches Education Management System to Modernize Schools

Empowering Education: From Enrollment to Excellence—One System for Every Need!

Ethio telecom proudly introduces its comprehensive, cloud-powered Education Management System (EMS)—a next-generation platform designed to streamline school operations, enhance communication, and transform the educational experience.

This innovative system addresses long-standing challenges faced by educational institutions at all levels, from primary schools to universities, by providing a centralized, user-friendly solution for managing enrollment, academics, administration, and student engagement.

By integrating school management, teachers, students, and parents into a seamless digital ecosystem, EMS enhances efficiency, ensures transparency, and fosters collaboration— empowering institutions to focus on what truly matters: delivering quality education and nurturing student success.

Challenges of the sector:

Schools and higher education institutions often grapple with a range of administrative and operational difficulties:

Inefficient Administrative Processes: Manual processes for student enrollment, record-keeping, timetable management, and fee collection are time-consuming and prone to errors.

Manual processes for student enrollment, record-keeping, timetable management, and fee collection are time-consuming and prone to errors. Communication Gaps: Lack of effective communication channels between teachers, students, and parents hinders collaboration and timely information sharing.

Lack of effective communication channels between teachers, students, and parents hinders collaboration and timely information sharing. Tracking Student Progress: Monitoring individual student academic journeys and identifying areas for improvement can be challenging without a centralized system.

Monitoring individual student academic journeys and identifying areas for improvement can be challenging without a centralized system. High Costs of Ownership: Developing and maintaining a proprietary education management system is expensive and requires significant IT expertise.

Developing and maintaining a proprietary education management system is expensive and requires significant IT expertise. Data Silos: Information is often scattered across different departments and systems, making it difficult to gain a holistic view of school operations.

Information is often scattered across different departments and systems, making it difficult to gain a holistic view of school operations. Inefficient Payment Collection: time taking and relying on physical cash, check, or direct bank deposits.

Ethio telecom’s EMS provides a comprehensive, cloud-based solution to address these challenges, offering a wide range of modules and features to streamline all aspects of school management.

Key Features and Benefits:

For School Management & Teachers: ▪ Improved Administrative Efficiency: Automates tasks like enrollment, record-keeping, and reporting, saving time and reducing errors. Better Data Management: Centralizes all school data, providing a holistic view of operations. Enhanced Communication: Facilitates communication with students and parents through built-in tools. Streamlined Financial Management: Simplifies fee collection, budgeting, and accounting. Cost-Effective and Scalable: Cloud-based model reduces IT costs and allows for easy scaling. Time Table Management: Simplifies class scheduling. Resource Management: Includes HR, Library, and Inventory tools.

▪ Automates tasks like enrollment, record-keeping, and reporting, saving time and reducing errors.

For Students:

Seamless Access to Information: Provides easy access to grades, assignments, schedules, and school announcements. o Enhanced Communication: Facilitates communication with teachers, classmates and parents. Personalized Learning: Supports personalized learning experiences through data-driven insights. Increased Engagement: Creates a more engaging and interactive learning environment.

For Parents: Enhanced Visibility: Provides real-time access to their child’s academic progress, attendance, and school communications. o Seamless Communication: Enables easy communication with teachers and school administrators. o Convenient Fee Payment: Allows for secure and convenient online fee payment via telebirr. o Increased engagement: Fosters greater parental involvement in their child’s education.



Comprehensive Modules: The EMS includes modules for: Student Management, HR Management, Financial Management, Library Management, Inventory Management, Communication and Announcement, Academic Management, Timetable Management, Reporting, User Account Management, and a dedicated Student & Parent Portal. telebirr Integration: The system seamlessly integrates with telebirr for convenient and secure payment of school fees. It is also powered by Ethio telecom’s Telecloud.

The Education Management System is a significant contribution to the modernization of the education sector. By providing a comprehensive, user-friendly, and affordable solution, EMS empowers schools to improve efficiency, enhance communication, and ultimately provide better learning experience for students. The benefits extend to parents, fostering greater involvement and providing convenient access to information and payment options.

Furthermore, Ethio telecom has unveiled three cloud-based solutions aimed at empowering businesses by streamlining workflows, enhancing teamwork, and boosting productivity.

One-Office Collaboration & Productivity solution

Work Smarter, Collaborate Better, Achieve More!

Ethio telecom proudly introduces the One-Office Collaboration & Productivity Solution—an all-inone digital platform designed to streamline business operations, enhance teamwork, and drive efficiency.

This powerful solution integrates multiple workflows into a single, secure cloud-based ecosystem, enabling seamless collaboration anytime, anywhere, and across devices. With real-time access to shared resources, automated processes, and intuitive communication tools, teams can work smarter, stay organized, and accelerate decision-making.

The One-Office Collaboration Solution is a game-changer for enterprises looking to:

Boost team collaboration and efficiency

Unify and automate business processes

Enhance communication and teamwork

Modernize workflows and accelerate decision-making

Increase productivity and employee engagement

Ensure secure and seamless data management

By transforming the way businesses operate, this solution empowers organizations to achieve more with less effort—driving growth, innovation, and success in the digital era.

Cloud-based Contact Center

Deliver Exceptional Customer Service with our All-in-One, Cloud-Powered Contact Center

We are proud to launch tele Contact Center, a cloud-based, centralized platform designed to revolutionize how businesses manage customer interactions. This state-of-the-art solution seamlessly integrates multiple communication channels – voice calls, text messages, and social media – into a single, unified system. By empowering organizations with powerful tools and streamlined workflows, the tele Contact Center enables them to deliver exceptional customer service, dramatically improve operational efficiency, and significantly reduce costs.

Challenges in Customer Complaint Handling:

Traditional contact center approaches often struggle with:

Poor Customer Engagement: Inconsistent service leads to frustration.

Inconsistent service leads to frustration. Inefficient Complaint Handling: Manual processes slow issue resolution.

Manual processes slow issue resolution. Limited Omni-Channel Engagement: Many systems lack seamless multi-channel support.

Many systems lack seamless multi-channel support. Delayed Decision Making: Real-time data shortages hinder timely decisions.

Real-time data shortages hinder timely decisions. High Cost of Ownership: Significant investment in hardware and maintenance is required.

Significant investment in hardware and maintenance is required. Longer Setup Time: Traditional systems can take time to deploy and configure.

Traditional systems can take time to deploy and configure. High Operational Costs: Maintenance and staffing increase expenses. Dependency on Expertise: Specialized IT skills are often necessary to manage systems.

Benefits & Features of tele Contact Center:

Ethio telecom’s tele Contact Center addresses these challenges with a comprehensive suite of features and benefits:

Omni-Channel Engagement: Seamlessly manage all interactions (voice, text, social media) from one platform.

Seamlessly manage all interactions (voice, text, social media) from one platform. Operational Efficiency: Streamline workflows and automate tasks for better inquiry handling.

Streamline workflows and automate tasks for better inquiry handling. Customer Experience: Deliver faster, consistent, and personalized service to boost satisfaction.

Deliver faster, consistent, and personalized service to boost satisfaction. Scalable Model: Adjust capacity and features flexibly to optimize costs.

Adjust capacity and features flexibly to optimize costs. Managed Operations: Focus on your business while Ethio telecom manages technical details.

Focus on your business while Ethio telecom manages technical details. telecloud Support: Access a secure, customizable solution on Ethio telecom’s cloud infrastructure.

Access a secure, customizable solution on Ethio telecom’s cloud infrastructure. Expert Support: Benefit from ongoing training and assistance from Ethio telecom’s experts. Quick Setup: Rapid deployment process for fast implementation.

Ethio telecom’s tele Contact Center provides a powerful, cost-effective, and scalable solution for businesses seeking to elevate their customer service. By embracing this technology, organizations can transform their customer interactions and drive significant business growth.

Cloud-based ERP solution

Empower your Business with Smart ERP: Streamline Operations, Boost Productivity, Drive growth

Ethio telecom proudly launches its cloud-based ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) solution to empower businesses to streamline operations, enhance decision-making, and drive sustainable growth. This integrated platform consolidates key functions—from finance and HR to supply chain and customer relationship management—into a unified system hosted on Ethio telecom’s secure telecloud, offering superior accessibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness.

Challenges Facing Businesses:

Fragmented Applications: Scattered information prevents a holistic view of business.

Scattered information prevents a holistic view of business. Manual Processes: Reliance on manual operations leads to errors and reduced productivity.

Reliance on manual operations leads to errors and reduced productivity. Limited Interoperability: Lack of system integration hinders collaboration.

Lack of system integration hinders collaboration. Delayed Decision Making: Insufficient real-time data complicates informed decisions.

Insufficient real-time data complicates informed decisions. High ERP Ownership Costs: Traditional systems demand significant investments in hardware and IT expertise.

Traditional systems demand significant investments in hardware and IT expertise. Limited Scalability: Difficulties in adjusting systems to evolving business needs.

Difficulties in adjusting systems to evolving business needs. Long Setup Times: Traditional ERP implementations can be lengthy and complex.

Traditional ERP implementations can be lengthy and complex. High Maintenance Costs: Ongoing software and operational expenses can be substantial.

Ongoing software and operational expenses can be substantial. Dependency on Expertise: Managing ERP systems often requires specialized IT skills.

Key Features and Benefits of Our ERP Solution:

Integrated Business Processes: Streamline and automate key processes across all departments.

Streamline and automate key processes across all departments. Enhanced Customer Service: Achieve a comprehensive view of customer interactions for personalized service.

Achieve a comprehensive view of customer interactions for personalized service. Quick Setup and Efficiency: Facilitates rapid deployment and improves operational efficiency.

Facilitates rapid deployment and improves operational efficiency. Boosted Productivity: Empowers users with real-time data for faster decisionmaking.

Empowers users with real-time data for faster decisionmaking. Cost Efficiency: Reduces the need for costly on-premises IT infrastructure.

Reduces the need for costly on-premises IT infrastructure. Scalable Model: Adjust features and capacity according to business growth; pay only for what you use.

Adjust features and capacity according to business growth; pay only for what you use. telecloud Hosting: Enjoy a secure, customizable solution on Ethio telecom’s robust cloud.

Enjoy a secure, customizable solution on Ethio telecom’s robust cloud. Expert Support: Benefit from ongoing training and expertise from Ethio telecom’s team.

Overall, Ethio telecom’s ERP solution offers a powerful tool for businesses to enhance their operations and achieve significant growth.

So far, we have empowered over 456 Enterprise customers and partners through our teleCloud and data center services. Additionally, we have empowered financial institutions, such as BAMLs and MFIs, by providing a Digital Financial Marketplace solution with an integrated platform and AI scoring capabilities. This enables them to easily launch their financial products to a broader customer base while allowing them to focus on their core business activities.

Finally, Ethio telecom is dedicated to driving digital transformation by providing accessible technologies and solutions to businesses & institutions. We remain firmly committed to improving the lives of our citizens, increasing technology adoption, and empowering organizations to achieve greater efficiency and productivity. We will continue to work tirelessly to accelerate our nation’s sustainable development and economic growth through these initiatives.