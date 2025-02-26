Ascenso shoots to the top at LAMMA

Ascenso Tyres has cemented its claim to be the fastest growing tyre brand in UK agriculture with the news, announced at LAMMA 2025, that majority of UK farmers can now access the company’s 900+ strong tyre portfolio through a local dealer.

It has been just four years since Ascenso Tyres launched in the UK, but the team is now a

LAMMA veteran, having exhibited every year since. This year’s show was the biggest ever,

hosting a record-breaking 40,000 visitors at Birmingham’s NEC over its two-day run last

month.

Ascenso’s presence at LAMMA was supported by its distributor BA Bush, strengthening the

company’s commitment to delivering high-quality oT-highway tyres to the UK market.

“Over its 42-year history, LAMMA has come to be seen as the UK’s go-to event for agricultural machinery,” says Mr. Dhaval Nanavati, CEO of Ascenso Tyres.

“It’s the best place for us to meet with everyone from farmers and growers to machinery

dealers and OEM customers. Despite our expanding dealer network, we’re a rapidly growing brand and it was exciting to engage with a diverse audience and showcase the strong interest in our technical expertise and the extensive product range we oTer, and of course our attitude to environmental stewardship.”

“All the end-users were impressed by the range of products and sizes, and we took many

orders on the stand.” says Tom Bush, Director of Bush Tyres.

Taking center-stage on the stand was the new VDR2000 tractor tyre. Launched in 2024, the

tyre features Ascenso’s new generation VF technology, with its Advanced Tread Design.

Offering a wider and longer footprint when operating at low pressure, the tyre also features

revised lug geometry to allow more lugs to act together simultaneously. This not only

minimizes slippage, reduces fuel consumption but also lowers soil stress caused by

compaction; the redesigned lugs also provide a smoother, more comfortable road ride. All

these tyre types employ a new extra-strong casing, featuring high-performance steel belts to deliver a radially stiTer carcass. This promises operators better impact resistance and stress absorption, and a quicker return to shape, delivering extended durability.

Despite the stand showcasing just a fraction of the company’s ever-growing portfolio –

besides agricultural tyres, it also claims specialties across industrial, material handling,

earthmoving and forestry sectors. Observant LAMMA visitors could spot an increasing

number of OEMs choosing to fit their display machines with Ascenso tyres, including crop

sprayer manufacturers Househam Sprayers, Bailey Trailers and Larrington Trailers.

Ascenso also made the most of its support for World Champion clay-pigeon shooter Kallum

Burrell, oTering the prize of a dinner and a shooting demonstration class with the Lincolnshire Young Farmer and influencer. An engaging activity held on the stand attracted dozens of entries and saw James Brennan announced as the LAMMA Sharpest Shooter with a time of 4.65 seconds to put down the eight targets.

Thank you to all visitors of this 2025 edition, we’ll see you in Lamma 2026!