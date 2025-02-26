Innovation and sustainability key to solving the food security crisis in Africa

Boasting approximately 60% of the world’s uncultivated arable land and climates suited to diverse farming activities, Africa’s agricultural sector holds immense potential to address both regional and global food security challenges. Yet, despite this potential, food security remains a significant challenge for many African countries, exacerbated by logistical inefficiencies, inadequate infrastructure, and high production costs.

South Africa, as an exception in the region, plays a pivotal role in Africa’s agricultural market. In 2023, the country exported approximately $13.2 billion worth of agricultural and processed food products, with nearly 40% destined for African markets. Of this, about 90 cents of every dollar came from Southern Africa, showcasing the country’s importance as a regional leader in agricultural exports.

Jacques de Villiers, Executive: Manufacturing, Operations and Supply Chain at Omnia Holdings, understands that a stable supply of agricultural inputs, such as fertilisers, is essential for supporting farmers in their crucial role of feeding the nation. “As a leading Agri solutions provider, we are committed to ensuring that farmers have access to the best possible products and services,” says De Villiers. “At Omnia, our focus is not only on producing high-quality fertilisers, but also on ensuring their efficient delivery to farmers. Strategic investments in infrastructure, such as our own rail cars and diverse sourcing options, help reduce logistical bottlenecks and enhance reliability,” he explains.

Addressing vulnerabilities in supply chains

The COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing geopolitical tensions have exposed various weaknesses in global agricultural supply chains. “These disruptions have reinforced the importance of innovation and resilience, both of which are key pillars of Omnia’s 70-year heritage in agriculture,” notes De Villiers. “Our approach focuses on de-risking farmers by supplying the right inputs at the right time, supported by research-driven innovations and integrated solutions.”

Central to this strategy is Omnia’s innovative approach to soil analysis, which incorporates equipment developed in Sasolburg and advanced laser technology from Canada. This technology helps farmers optimise their input use, reducing waste and costs while boosting yields. By integrating tools such as OmniZone satellite imaging and AI-driven analytics, Omnia enables precise input application, minimising the overuse of nutrients, water, and pesticides.

“Our Nutriology® model combines scientific expertise with on-the-ground support,” adds De Villiers. “Our agronomists work closely with farmers to provide tailored guidance, ensuring they apply the right products in the right way, thereby sustaining their operations even under challenging conditions.”

Tackling the impact of climate change

Climate change poses a significant threat to food security, with rising temperatures and extreme weather events disrupting traditional farming cycles. Omnia is addressing this through climate-smart practices that focus on doing more with less. By leveraging innovations such as its laser-based soil analysis technology, Omnia reduces the cost and logistical challenges of soil testing, allowing farmers to receive precise recommendations quickly and affordably.

“These advancements not only save farmers money but also promote environmentally responsible farming,” explains De Villiers. “By helping farmers adapt to changing climates while improving yields, we’re enabling long-term resilience and making a positive impact on the agricultural landscape.”

From a sustainability perspective, improving technical knowledge among farmers across Africa is critical. Despite favourable conditions such as abundant rain, fertile land, and access to essential inputs like seeds and nutrients, many farmers struggle to achieve optimal yields due to a lack of technical expertise.

De Villiers highlights that farmers need assistance to perform key activities on time and apply the correct inputs, whether fertilisers, seeds, or chemicals. “At Omnia, we go the extra mile by ensuring that farmers receive not only high-quality products but also expert advice and training to maximise their yields,” he says. “Technical assistance, such as training in sustainable farming methods and precision agriculture, has the potential to triple yields across Africa.”

Unlocking Africa’s agricultural potential

De Villiers emphasises that achieving food security in Africa will not happen overnight and requires a collective effort. “Governments, private sector players, and communities must work together to build the infrastructure, provide technical assistance, and adopt sustainable practices necessary for long-term growth.”

As Omnia continues to innovate and invest in Africa’s agricultural sector, its commitment to a better life for all is evident in its holistic approach – combining science, technology, and human expertise to promote sustainable development. “Through resilience, sustainability, and collaboration, it is possible to unlock Africa’s potential as a global agricultural powerhouse,” concludes De Villiers.