Farmers across the world rely on water from unregulated treatment plants or polluted streams. For many, these are the only resources available, and it impacts crop quality, public health and stability, primarily for smallholders and subsistence operations.

Uncover the possible solutions for each major obstacle farmers endure in their water management.

What Are the Primary Barriers to Water Quality for Farmers?

Farmers have faced water quality concerns for centuries. They have evolved in complexity and depth as anthropogenic climate change worsened, populations grew and demand ballooned. Some of the problems agriculturalists faced at the invention of farming remain today.

Novel threats are also constantly entering the sector. For example, South African farmers discovered organisms growing in water filters for the first time in 2024. This should not be a concern, because the filters are in no-light, high-pressure environments. Yet, they persisted. Reports suggest poorly functioning sewage, informal settlements, and climate change are a few reasons this could have happened.

Explore the most important obstacles to fight to preserve farmers’ confidence.

Pollution from Harmful Agricultural Practices

Excessive pesticide use and irrigation are a few of the habits farmers have embraced over the years in response to nutrient-deficient lands, demand and more. However, these are some of the most harmful to water quality. They cause erosion, which displaces chemicals, heavy metals and other contaminants rapidly.

Water Scarcity

A lack of water also relates to quality. As pollutants or viruses increase, there are fewer sources for communities and farmers to depend on. They force them to rely on contaminated water in hopes of producing any yield at all. Around 1.42 billion people experience extreme water vulnerability. Leveraging these reservoirs presents dangers to those who consume the food.

Climate Change Impacts

Systematic reviews of agricultural water use in Africa prove it is the most water-intensive industry on the continent. Many rely exclusively on rain to water their properties. However, rainfall volatility is negatively impacting 93% of Africa’s agriculturalists. The inconsistency is one example of a negative climate change impact making water inaccessible and low-quality for these populations.

This issue translates to many nations worldwide. Warming temperatures evaporate moisture from the lands, making farmers use more natural resources to compensate. It also leads to droughts.

Alternatively, chaotic climates encourage storm formulation, leading to torrential downpours and flooding. Everything from contaminated sediments to invasive species ends up on farms where they should not be, ruining crop, water and soil quality.

Ineffective Water Management and Treatment

Water management problems comprise several systemic issues. First, minimal funding and infrastructure cause management and treatment oversights. Second, wastewater disposal standards are non comprehensive or ignored, leading to waste dumping that makes matters worse. Other concerns include inconsiderate dam placement, which makes cleanliness harder to maintain.

Additionally, many farmers may not know the signs of decreasing quality in their nearby bodies that a simple water test could validate. Here are some of the most recognizable:

Poor water clarity

Foul smell

Dead fish

Algal blooms

Surface scum

These may arise because of pH imbalances, lack of oxygen, invasive species and countless other influences.

What Solutions Do Farmers Have to Improve Them?

Farmers have many options to combat water quality concerns, no matter how daunting these hindrances seem. These are some of the most high-value, evidence-based solutions.

Innovative Technologies

This is an umbrella term for an endless supply of inventions innovators introduce annually to the agricultural industry. Some technologies harvest water more efficiently, while others strengthen crops to absorb it better.

Smart technologies and advanced filtration technologies are the most popular and widely available. If farms integrate sensors into their business, they could detect water quality factors like bacteria, chemicals and plastics.

Additionally, filtration advancements, like biofiltration, effectively remove pesticides and microorganisms while expanding green treatment infrastructure. Other successful, innovative technologies for improving water quality for farmers include:

Reverse osmosis treatment.

Ultraviolet disinfection.

Irrigation control software.

Hydroponic farming setups.

Ozone treatment.

Integrated Water Resource Management (IWRM)

IWRM is a water management framework prioritizing coordination of land and water resources to promote equity. This includes social and economic development. It also views all water-based societal applications as connected, meaning resources used for farming take away from hygienic or drinking uses.

Embracing this mentality makes water distribution more thoughtful across nations with several water-based problems alongside agricultural inaccessibility. Engaging in IWRM means collaborating with private and public partners to develop holistic plans to make the most of available, clean water and expand infrastructure for more treatment.

Rainwater Harvesting

Rainwater harvesting and recycling are obvious solutions, mainly because many farmers rely on them as their primary watering method.

Barrels and simple filtration systems can get rainwater to a healthy, usable state that is enough for farming. This allows communities to take advantage of public resources. Farmers can also leverage sand, charcoal and other minerals to catch more rainwater until workers transfer or treat it.

Low- to No-Pollution Farming Practices

These refer to operational changes and advocacy. For example, farmers should also resist the urge to deforest any lands. In 2023, Kenya lifted a logging moratorium, threatening farmers’ water stability. Trees, especially older ones, are natural water vessels. Removing these fixtures makes the land less adept at preserving and transporting water to reserves.

Practically transition to more water-friendly farming with gradual training and short-term goals. Here are some of the best farming practices to adopt in addition to preserving natural resources:

Cover cropping

Riparian buffers and other vegetation-based runoff prevention

No-till farming

Constructed wetlands

Rotational grazing

Precision agriculture

Organic farming

Drip irrigation

Safer, Stronger Farmers Worldwide

Solutions of varying investment and technological prowess exist for farmers to experiment. Bettering water quality to nourish crops and expand access is essential for empowering agricultural workers everywhere. Those within the sector and outside of it must advocate to governments, nonprofits and investors. Doing so should expand funding and aid in removing environmental disparities. Then, all will have equal access to water treatment and quality-enhancing resources.