As COP 29 unfolds in Baku, Azerbaijan, the global spotlight remains firmly on addressing the escalating climate crisis. World leaders are prioritising the transition to renewable energy sources and emphasising the need to fund this shift, particularly in developing nations, which are disproportionately vulnerable to climate change. African countries, in particular, face a daunting reality as they prepare to bear the brunt of this global challenge.

At the centre of these discussions is the undeniable link between agriculture and climate change. Agriculture is not only a victim of climate change but also a significant contributor to global emissions. Transforming agrifood systems into sustainable, climate-resilient models is essential to ensure food security for billions of people while mitigating environmental harm.

COP 28, held in Dubai, UAE, marked a significant moment for sustainable agriculture and resilient food systems. Key commitments included integrating agriculture into national climate policies, promoting food security, and accelerating innovation. However, despite these strides, Africa continues to experience heightened vulnerability. According to the World Meteorological Organization, the continent has been warming faster than the global average per decade between 1991 and 2023. With nearly 40% of Africa’s land dedicated to agriculture, the implications are severe.

Extreme weather events and shifting climate patterns are expected to reduce crop yields significantly by 2100. Staples such as rice and wheat will be particularly affected, while traditional agricultural zones may shift, disrupting food security. Soil degradation and inconsistent rainfall will exacerbate the challenge, further impacting crop quality and yields.

“Agrifood systems must be integrated into national strategies to combat climate change effectively,” says Johnathan Sutton, Group Chief Sustainability Officer at Westfalia Fruit, a leading multinational supplier of avocados and a range of fresh vegetables and fruit. “While combating climate change is important, the critical role of agrifood systems cannot be overlooked in these discussions.”

Sustainable farming practices offer a pathway to mitigate some of the worst effects of climate change. Enhanced soil health and reduced reliance on chemical pesticides not only boost agricultural productivity but also limit land conversion for farming. Sutton highlights one such initiative: “At Westfalia, we’ve embraced entomology with a project in Chile that rears insects to naturally control agricultural pests like Mealybugs and White Scale. This aligns with our global goal to enhance tree health and minimise pesticide use.”

Preventing deforestation and promoting sustainable resource use are equally crucial. The conversion of natural landscapes for agriculture contributes significantly to carbon emissions and ecosystem degradation. Recent estimates reveal that up to 10 million hectares of forest are cut down annually for agricultural purposes, compounding the climate crisis.

“Through our Farm with Nature approach, we conducted extensive environmental impact surveys in the Alcácer do Sal region of Portugal. This helped us identify which areas of an abandoned farm should remain untouched to preserve biodiversity,” Sutton explains.

Locally, the group is introducing an upgraded irrigation system following extensive research into their water usage. The group has a comprehensive water reduction plan in place that will help it achieve its goal of improving water use efficiency by 50% by 2030.

Community empowerment is another critical component of transforming agrifood systems. Supporting smallholder farmers in adopting sustainable practices not only improves food production but also fosters resilience in vulnerable communities. Westfalia’s initiatives in Africa and South America provide farmers with training, resources, and access to global accreditation standards. These efforts enhance both crop yields and farmers’ livelihoods, ensuring that they can adapt to climate challenges.

“Financing must be a priority to ensure sustainable agrifood systems. Goals need to be realistic and attainable. Ultimately, farming is about communities, and the focus must remain on supporting them,” Sutton concludes.

As discussions at COP 29 continue, there is a growing recognition of the interconnectedness of food systems, climate change, and global development goals. Stakeholders must prioritise actionable strategies, backed by adequate financing, to ensure the transformation of agrifood systems. By adopting sustainable practices, promoting biodiversity, and empowering communities, the global agriculture sector can become a powerful ally in the fight against climate change.

This transformation requires collaborative efforts from governments, corporations, and civil society. Only by working together can we secure a future where agriculture not only feeds the planet but also safeguards it for generations to come.