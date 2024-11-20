André Brink of Groot Phesantekraal has been named Farmer of the Year for 2024 by Agricultural Writers SA (AWSA). The highly prized accolade was presented at the recent AWSA Awards ceremony in Centurion, Tshwane, where he was acknowledged for his pioneering and inspirational approach to agricultural sustainability and food security.

The AWSA’s awards celebrate farmers who are reshaping the future of South Africa’s agriculture, driving progress, and creating lasting value for the country’s rural economies and communities.

On receiving his award, André’s modest response was: “There’s truly no better (g’n lekkerder) environment than this”.

A legacy of farming innovation and excellence at Groot Phesantekraal

Groot Phesantekraal, located just outside Durbanville is a living testament to visionary leadership and a family’s dedication to sustainable farming. Founded in 1698, the farm has been in the Brink family for over a century, with André and his sons Rennie and Jeandré representing the fourth and fifth generations respectively.

Under André’s leadership since 1996, Groot Phesantekraal has grown from a modest 350 hectares to a thriving 4 650 ha, including leased land. The farm’s diversified operations now span small grains, livestock, wine production, and even a feed factory. It supports 3 500 Dohne Merino ewes, a 400-strong Hereford cattle herd, and 180 ha of wine grapes.

André is responsible for the strategic direction of the business, while his sons focus on specific areas: Rennie drives the grain and wine sectors, and Jeandré manages the livestock operations and the farm’s feed factory. André’s wife, Ronelle, handles marketing, administration, and the farm’s wine exports.

Leading the charge in sustainability and innovation

Sustainability informs all aspects of farming at Groot Phesantekraal. The crop rotation system has been devised to promote healthy soils and biodiversity, with a marked reduction in chemical inputs. Investment in solar power and water-saving precision irrigation also lessen the impact on the environment.

The Brink family takes a hands-on approach by keeping as much of the value chain on the farm as possible. This strategy not only boosts profitability but also enhances the traceability of their products – a key factor in today’s market.

A track record of excellence

In 2022, the farm was named Grain SA’s Grain Producer of the Year, and in 2015, it claimed the Protein Research Foundation’s Canola Yield Competition. André’s leadership and expertise have earned him invitations to speak at prestigious industry events like the Nampo Harvest Day and to host international study tours. Meanwhile, the farm’s award-winning wines, including multiple FNB Top 10 Sauvignon Blanc accolades, showcase the excellence that runs through every aspect of the business.

Nevertheless, André remains grounded in his belief that success is about more than just awards. He measures his achievement in terms of his children’s commitment to continuing the family legacy. Their passion for the farm and the desire to keep growing operations ensures Groot Phesantekraal’s longevity.

A commitment to people and communities

André’s vision extends beyond the farm gate – he is deeply committed to the economic empowerment of his workers and the local community. For him, success isn’t only about profits; it’s about building a sustainable, inclusive agricultural business that benefits everyone involved.

The AWSA Awards

The Agricultural Writers SA Awards celebrate the brightest stars in the agricultural sector, with categories for Farmer of the Year, Agriculturist of the Year, and New Entrant to Commercial Agriculture. Groot Phesantekraal’s nomination was put forward by veteran journalist Hugo Lochner of Plaas Media, further cementing the farm’s standing as a leader in South African agriculture.

To learn more about Groot Phesantekraal and explore their gesellige new restaurant, that serves up hyper-seasonal farm tastes, visit www.grootphesantekraal.co.za.