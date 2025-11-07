Elevating the role of technology in sustainable agriculture

Corteva Agriscience, in partnership with CNBC Africa, hosted a panel discussion in Johannesburg that brought together influential stakeholders from across the agricultural value chain. The live panel discussion explored the transformative role of technology in African agriculture, the future of the seed sector and the partnerships required to build a more resilient food system.

According to Wandile Sihlobo, senior economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber (AGBIZ), Africa has the potential to be a global agricultural powerhouse, but this will only be realised when technology, policy and private-sector investment move in the same direction. As the continent is vulnerable to climate shocks and economic volatility the focus should be on long-term structural change rather than short-term interventions. To achieve this goal, digital technology, advanced genetics and farmer-focused solutions are central to improving productivity across African markets.

“It is for this reason that Corteva Agriscience is commited to driving innovation in seed technology and farming practices. We don’t just create products. We develop technology that is designed around farmers’ real needs – resilience, reliability, and return on investment. When farmers succeed, the entire agricultural value chain succeeds,” said Abraham Vermeulen, commercial lead, Corteva Africa Middle East. “It is also crucial that private-sector research must work hand-in-hand with supportive policy environments to unlock large-scale impact.”

There was consensus among the panel that from a regional development perspective, Africa’s agricultural resilience must rely on a home-grown research capacity. While global technologies are essential, African countries must also develop their own scientific and breeding capabilities. Africa cannot afford to rely on solutions that are not adapted to its’ local realities. Africa needs its own science, its own innovation systems and stronger regional collaboration to enhance its agricultural potential. Technology adoption can also not be considered as only a technical issue as it requires political will, investment in education and long-term planning.

“Africa’s agricultural sector, despite decades of underutilized potential, has shown resilience and dynamism, particularly in South Africa, where it has outperformed broader economic growth. The area under cultivation and yield improvements demonstrates the sector’s capacity for rapid growth when technology and infrastructure are aligned,” said Ferdie Meyer, managing director of the Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy (BFAP),

“While agreements like the African Continental Free Trade Area exist, execution on the ground such as logistics, border management and market access, remains key. Ultimately, technology adoption, responsive regulation and infrastructure development is essential to realising Africa’s agricultural potential and contributing to both local food security and export growth,” said Meyer.

As a successful commercial farmer and CEO of Nkanyezi Group, Lebohang Dhludhlu emphasized the transformative potential of technology and innovation in agriculture, particularly for young people and women entering the sector. “Access to funding and support from organizations such as Corteva has enabled me and others to pursue agricultural ventures, showing that the sector can provide viable, sustainable livelihoods. Practical guidance and market information are crucial. Data-driven insights, like crop performance trends and seasonal forecasts, allow farmers to make informed decisions about what to plant and when. While opportunities exist, training and support is a broader challenge that can expand access so that young and emerging farmers can fully leverage technological advancements. This remains a key priority for inclusive growth in agriculture.”

Throughout the discussion, Africa’s immense agricultural potential was emphasised and that technology is central to unlocking it. From gene editing and advanced breeding to sustainable farming practices, these innovations allow farmers to improve productivity, build resilience against climate shocks and generate sustainable livelihoods.

“At Corteva, we are committed to investing long-term in Africa, working closely with farmers, universities and governments to make cutting-edge technology accessible, practical and impactful. When farmers thrive, the entire agricultural value chain benefits, creating food security, export opportunities and inclusive growth across the continent,” said Vermeulen.