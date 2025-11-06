And previews its new Experience Hub at Agritechnica 2025, setting a new benchmark in irrigation performance and innovation.

Komet Irrigation, a global leader in sprinkler irrigation since 1952, announces the launch of the Komet Precision Wave (KPW), a new generation of pivot sprinklers designed to redefine water distribution uniformity and irrigation efficiency. The KPW will headline Komet’s presence at Agritechnica 2025, where visitors will also receive a sneak peek of the new Komet Experience Hub, the company’s state-of-the-art irrigation research and testing center.

The KPW addresses one of the biggest challenges in pivot irrigation: uneven water distribution at the outer end of pivots. Its innovative oscillating deflector delivers a highly uniform droplet pattern, ensuring consistent coverage and better water absorption across the full pivot radius. The result: stronger plant growth, higher yields, and improved water-use efficiency.

Key technical highlights:

Throw radius: 9–15 m (30–50 ft)

9–15 m (30–50 ft) Flow range: 0–24.0 m³/hr (17.8–107.6 gpm)

0–24.0 m³/hr (17.8–107.6 gpm) Nozzle options: 9 sizes (10–18 mm / 52–90 1/128”)

9 sizes (10–18 mm / 52–90 1/128”) Models: Head-up (white deflector) and head-down (yellow deflector)

Head-up (white deflector) and head-down (yellow deflector) Compatibility:Fits a wide range of pivot systems and field conditions

Built to exacting European standards at Komet’s factory in Lienz, Austria, the KPW embodies the company’s long-standing commitment to engineering precision and farmer-focused innovation.

“Uniform irrigation is one of the biggest drivers of yield and efficiency,” said Andree Groos, CEO of Komet Irrigation. “The KPW gives farmers peace of mind that every plant, from the center to the outer edge, gets the water it needs, consistently and efficiently. It’s the kind of innovation that helps our customers grow more with less.”

Alongside the KPW launch, Komet will preview the Komet Experience Hub, a 1,000 sqm R&D facility dedicated to advancing irrigation science. It combines automated testing, IoT-enabled monitoring, and real-world simulation of wind, evaporation, and droplet behavior. Generating reproducible data that empowers farmers and OEMs to make smarter irrigation decisions.

“For the first time, farmers can see exactly how sprinklers and regulators perform under controlled yet realistic conditions,” added Groos. “The Experience Hub represents our commitment to transparency, precision, and progress in irrigation design.”

During Agritechnica, Komet’s stand will offer visitors a sneak peek into the next generation of irrigation research.

To celebrate these innovations, Komet will host a visitor competition at Agritechnica, with prizes including a guided tour of Komet’s Austrian factory, home to precision manufacturing and decades of irrigation expertise.

Visit Komet in Hall 9, Booth A09, to explore the KPW and experience the future of irrigation research and technology.