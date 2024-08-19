East-West Seed Foundation launches vegetable farming app for commercial farmers and home gardeners in Africa

Are you a new or aspiring farmer from Africa with a passion for vegetables? Look no further! The East-West Seed Foundation, a non-profit organisation part of East-West Seed Group has launched vegetable farming app to aid commercial farmers and home gardeners in Africa.

The app, VeggieTap, which comes in six African languages is free, easy-to-navigate app for learning basic and advanced vegetable growing techniques.

Now available for farmers on the African continent, the app has seen tremendous successes in Myanmar and the Philippines.

About VeggieTap for Africa

VeggieTap for Africa is powered by SkillEd and is available in Amharic, Hausa, and Swahili, as well as English, French, and Portuguese. The app can be found in the Google Play Store, and courses can be shared from user to user via Bluetooth or other file transfer tools.

VeggieTap for Africa covers all the topics farmers need to know to achieve a successful and profitable harvest. The app can be used offline by simply transferring it from one device to another, although users will need an internet connection to receive a certificate of completion. The app is also linked to learning videos on the EWS-KT YouTube channel and to learning materials on the EWS-KT GrowHow learning site.

SkillEd, an organization that offers an online/offline blended learning platform provides flexible learning opportunities and a wide range of courses. Users can (co-)create, track, and download courses for offline use and sharing. The platform is optimized for use in areas with limited, unreliable, or no internet and for collaboration between organizations.

SkillEd is currently active in over 18 countries and works with more than 35 partner organizations.

How to get the VeggieTap for Africa app

3 ways to get started:

Download the VeggieTap for Africa app from the Google Play Store

Install the VeggieTap for Africa app from SkillEd (this option also lets you share the app offline via Bluetooth)

Access VeggieTap for Africa on the web