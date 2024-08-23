Deepening food insecurity crisis in Eastern Africa region needs urgent action-IGAD’s focus of 2024 Global Report on Food Crises

The IGAD Regional Focus of the 2024 Global Report on Food Crises underscores a deepening food insecurity crisis impacting the IGAD region, encompassing Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Uganda.

The report highlights a persistent increase in acute food insecurity for the past five years, indicating an urgent need for concerted efforts to address the mounting humanitarian needs.

Key Findings

The report reveals that approximately 62.9 million people, or 25% of the analysed population in seven IGAD countries, are experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity in 2024. This figure represents an increase from 61.9 million in 2023, emphasizing the critical nature of the situation and the necessity for immediate action.

In Sudan, Famine is ongoing in Zamzam camp in North Darfur and another 13 areas are at risk of famine.

Frequent and severe climate extremes are significant contributors to regional food insecurity. This includes the lingering effects of a severe drought in the Eastern Horn of Africa from 2020 to 2023 and the recent widespread floods associated with El Niño. Furthermore, persistent dry conditions in 2023 and the first half of 2024 have negatively impacted agricultural production in several other areas of the region.

Economic challenges have further exacerbated the food crisis across the region. The IGAD countries have been hit hard by economic shocks, including currency depreciation, soaring inflation, and the volatility of global food markets, which have intensified food insecurity.

Additionally, the displacement crisis in the region has reached unprecedented levels, with 25 million people forcibly displaced by mid-2024, marking the highest displacement figures on record. Notably, the ongoing conflict in Sudan has internally displaced 7.9 million people since April 2023, making it the world’s largest internal displacement crisis.

Call for immediate and coordinated response

The worsening conditions across the IGAD region call for an immediate and coordinated response from partners and member states to address the escalating humanitarian needs and mitigate the impacts of the food insecurity crisis.

“These figures illustrate a humanitarian crisis in our region. Climate extremes and economic shocks are leading to unprecedented levels of food insecurity, putting millions of lives at risk. Conflict exacerbates food insecurity, creating a vicious cycle that further destabilizes our communities. To make progress, we must address these interconnected issues by strengthening our collective efforts, building the resilience of our communities, and addressing the root causes of conflict to pave the way for long-term stability and development in our region,” stated IGAD’s Executive Secretary, H.E. Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, emphasizing on the importance of addressing socioeconomic concerns.

“The conflict in Sudan has triggered the world’s largest hunger crisis, with more than half the population struggling to put enough food on their plates every day. Violence and insecurity have driven millions of people to seek refuge both within their own country and in neighbouring countries which are already grappling with high levels of food insecurity and instability. This is putting even more pressure on limited humanitarian resources,” said Rukia Yacoub, WFP’s Deputy Regional Director for Eastern Africa.

FAO’s Subregional Coordinator for Eastern Africa and Representative to the AU and UNECA, Farayi Zimudzi, noted, “We are witnessing a fifth consecutive year of worsening food insecurity in the IGAD region. It is evident that a shift is necessary – from reactive emergency responses to a proactive, anticipatory approach that mitigates the impacts of shocks, safeguarding livelihoods and food security. Furthermore, the catastrophic impacts of regional conflicts on food security and malnutrition underscore the urgent need for peace-building initiatives and conflict-sensitive programs that protect agricultural production and support rural livelihoods.”