CIFOR-ICRAF deposits 120,000 seeds from 13 native African tree species in Svalbard Global Seed Vault

In a historic milestone at the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, the Center for International Forestry Research and World Agroforestry (CIFOR-ICRAF) deposited 120,000 seeds from 13 native African tree species, including the iconic baobab, bringing its total deposits since 2008 to over 1.1 million seeds from 177 species.

The Svalbard Global Seed Vault, located deep within Norway’s Arctic permafrost, serves as the world’s largest and ultimate safeguard for crop and tree diversity. Since the early 1990s, CIFOR-ICRAF has played a crucial role in conserving tree biodiversity and making it available for use to breeders, farmers and researchers. The organization deposited seeds for the first time at the vault’s opening in 2008 and has made seven deposits since.

“This deposit marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to safeguarding the future of native tree species—key pillars of food security, livelihoods and ecosystem health,” said Éliane Ubalijoro, CEO of CIFOR-ICRAF, who personally delivered the box of seeds from the CIFOR-ICRAF genebank to the vault. “By conserving the seeds of these mighty trees, we are not only protecting biodiversity but also strengthening the resilience of landscapes and communities against a changing climate.”

This year, the deposit includes species critical for nutrition, reforestation and climate adaptation across Africa. The African baobab, often called the “Tree of Life,” provides food, medicine and economic benefits to millions of people. Other species in the deposit contribute to soil restoration, carbon sequestration and sustainable agroforestry practices.

CIFOR-ICRAF’s work aligns with global efforts to restore ecosystems by integrating native trees into reforestation initiatives. Research highlights the critical role of indigenous species in strengthening ecosystem resilience and supporting local communities.

With an estimated 15 billion trees lost annually and 38% of the world’s trees at risk of extinction, conserving native species is essential for biodiversity, climate adaptation and sustainable development.

However, despite the surge in large-scale tree-planting projects worldwide, many prioritize fast-growing exotic species over native ones.

CIFOR-ICRAF advocates for the “Right Tree in the Right Place for Right Purpose” approach creating resilient, productive and biodiverse landscapes.

This latest seed deposit reflects CIFOR-ICRAF’s enduring commitment to biodiversity conservation, agroforestry and sustainable land management. As environmental challenges intensify, safeguarding diverse and resilient genetic resources will be vital for ensuring food security and ecosystem stability for future generations.

For more information on the seed deposit, please visit: https://www.cifor-icraf.org/svalbard-global-seed-vault/

For a full list of the species deposited since 2008 and accompanying photos, please contact Azzura Lalani at a.lalani@cifor-icraf.org.