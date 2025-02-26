Macfrut 2025: which biosolutions for high-quality peaches?

Which biosolutions for high-quality peaches?’ is the theme of the International Congress scheduled to take place during the upcoming Macfrut, the international trade fair for the fruit and vegetable supply chain, to be held at the Rimini Expo Centre from Tuesday 6 to Thursday 8 May 2025. The congress is an integral part of the Biosolutions International Event (BIE), the exhibition dedicated to natural products for plant protection, plant nutrition and biostimulation.

The International Congress, taking place on the second day of Macfrut (Wednesday 7 May) will have two key themes: the needs of the peach market in Italy and around the world, and emerging issues and related innovative biosolutions that can make peach growing a profitable and sustainable business. Introduced and moderated by Ciro Lazzarin of Agri2000 Net, the event will take place in two sessions in the morning.

The first session will feature presentations on the market for peach trees and the problems affecting them, followed by two international case studies. Speakers will include Ugo Palara, agricultural director of the Agrintesa agricultural cooperative, and Carmelo Mennone, research director of ALSIA Basilicata (Lucanian Agency for Agricultural Development and Innovation). The second session will feature presentations on innovative biosolutions. Davide Neri, Director of the Department of Agricultural, Food and Environmental Sciences at the Marche Polytechnic University, will give the closing remarks.

‘We are focusing on peach trees because they are an excellent example of how the sector has changed over the past few years, both in terms of production and plant health,’ explains Roberto Sciolino of Agri2000 Net, coordinator of the BIE. ‘Despite the reduction in the area under cultivation, Italy is still the second largest producer of peaches in Europe and the third largest producer of peaches and nectarines in the world, after China and Spain. The industry is currently faced with the challenge of renewing its products, focusing on quality, while ensuring sustainability and dealing with increasingly pressing phytosanitary issues. The International Congress will bring together the world’s leading experts in the field to discuss these issues.’

The International Congress is a key part of the Biosolutions International Event (BIE), an exhibition covering all aspects of biosolutions, which has established itself as the leading event of its kind in Southern Europe. The event will take place over three days during Macfrut and will include an exhibition area in the central South Hall with around 70 companies, the Biosolutions Innovation Award for innovative products, Technical Round Tables for exhibitors and sponsors, and meetings with foreign buyers of biosolutions, which are open to all exhibitors.

The participation in the congress is free of charge, after registration HERE.

Website: https://www.macfrut.com/en/c/128/biosolutions_international_event