China Deal a Boost, But Tariff Reform Must Go On

Tru-Cape has welcomed the recent signing of the CAEPA agreement between the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition and China, describing it as a significant and encouraging step toward strengthening bilateral trade and expanding opportunities for South African agricultural exports. As a leading exporter of apples and pears, Tru-Cape views the move toward zero-tariff access as a strong signal of the government’s commitment to supporting the long-term growth and sustainability of the fruit industry in key global markets.

The Chinese market opened to South African apples in 2015 and to pears in late 2021. Although initial export volumes were modest, shipments have grown exponentially as relationships have developed and market understanding has deepened.

“Between 2024 and 2025, Tru-Cape’s volumes to China increased by 35%. While China still represents a relatively small share of our total apple and pear exports, it is extremely encouraging to see this consistent upward trajectory as we gain a better understanding of the Chinese retail environment, supply chain requirements, cold chain management, and client expectations. This positions us well for further expansion, particularly in the event of more favourable market access conditions,” says Roelf Pienaar, Managing Director of Tru-Cape.

South African apple and pear exports to China are currently subject to a 10% import tariff. Under the new comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CAEPA), this will progressively be reduced to zero, with full duty-free treatment scheduled for implementation on 1 May 2026.

“If we can compete on an equal trade footing with key competitors in the East, such as New Zealand, it will create a level playing field and significantly enhance our competitiveness,” Pienaar adds. He sees strong potential in the Chinese market for Gala apples — including Flash Gala and Royal Beaut — as well as Envy, Fuji and Forelle pears, among other premium varieties.

High import duties weakens position in international markets

While celebrating this progress, Pienaar emphasised that further trade agreements and tariff reforms are essential to ensure broader market access diversification. He highlighted India as a priority market with substantial potential, where South African apples currently face a 50% import tariff and pears are subject to duties of between 30% and 35%.

He also pointed out that South African apples and pears are subject to higher tariff barriers in the United Kingdom and across European Union markets compared to major Southern Hemisphere competitors.

“The fact that South Africa is subjected to significantly higher tariffs than our biggest Southern Hemisphere competitors makes a material difference to our global competitiveness. More favourable tariff agreements would not only strengthen our position in international markets, but would also place more funds in producers’ hands for on-farm investment and, ultimately, job creation,” he said.

“Tariffs directly affect the final sales price of our products. We must manage both prices and costs extremely carefully to remain competitive in leading export markets, and in many cases this pressure stems purely from duties — not from any value addition. High tariffs can even influence planting decisions, with producers potentially favouring varieties destined for lower-tariff markets instead of those in highest global demand.”

New markets are crucial

Pienaar further stressed the importance of diversifying access to markets not yet open to South African apples and pears. More than a decade ago, Tru-Cape’s Far East programme was largely concentrated in Malaysia and Singapore. Today, expanded access to China, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh has significantly reshaped the export landscape.

“It is vital that we are able to market the entire apple and pear bin. Access to multiple markets creates alternatives for placing different varieties, sizes and grades. Overreliance on a single market is never advisable — diversification allows us to spread risk, manage debtor exposure and build a more resilient industry.”

The industry is hopeful of gaining access to the Philippines in the near future, while Pienaar added that Taiwan should be reopened to South African apples.

He concluded by acknowledging the role of Hortgro, Fresh Produce Exporters’ Forum and Agbiz in communicating progress on market access and tariff negotiations.

“We commend government for the progress made with China and urge continued prioritisation of expanded market access and more favourable tariff agreements. These are critical to strengthening the apple and pear industry, driving growth and supporting sustainable employment across the value chain.”

For more information, please contact Lucille Botha at lucilleb@tru-cape.co.za or visit www.tru-cape.com. Follow Tru-Cape on X (@TruCapeFruit), Facebook (@Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing), TikTok (@trucape), and Instagram (@trucapefruit).