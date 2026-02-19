Public invited to tour Tru-Cape’s Heritage Orchard of historic apples and pears

Ever heard of the Newton Apple, Northern Spy, Pomme de Neige, and Cox Orange Pippen?

These are but a few of the near-lost apple varieties that are preserved in Tru-Cape’s Heritage Orchard on Oak Valley Estate in Grabouw, of which the gates will be opened on Satuday, February 28, to offer members of the public a unique opportunity to discover historic apple and pear varieties that helped shape South Africa’s fruit industry.

The free guided tour, hosted by Tru-Cape’s Quality Assurance Manager, Henk Griessel, and New Varietal Experts, Buks Nel and Jeanne Fourie, will take place on Saturday, February 28, from 10h00 to 12h00.

The Heritage Orchard serves as a living collection of rare and nearly forgotten cultivars, carefully conserved to safeguard their genetics and stories for future generations. Visitors will be able to see — and taste — remarkable varieties such as the Newton Apple, Witte Wijnappel, Badappel, Kroonappel, and Koo cultivars that have largely disappeared from modern commercial production.

Tru-Cape’s commitment to preserving fruit history extends beyond the orchard. In partnership with Hortgro, the company replanted the historic Witte Wijnappel — the first apple recorded at the Cape — at its original site in the Company’s Garden in 2019, as well as at Oak Valley Estate and Babylonstoren.

During the tour, guests will learn about the origins and journeys of these varieties. Griessel and Nel, co-authors of Apples in the Early Days at the Cape, The Newcomers and People, Pears and the stories they share, will share insights drawn from years of research and hands-on experience.

For Tru-Cape, conserving these varieties is about more than nostalgia. As Nel, known for his role in developing new varieties such as BigBucks Gala/Flash Gala, explains: “Understanding the past plays a vital role in shaping the future of fruit innovation.”

Copies of the featured books will be available for purchase at the event.

Visitors are advised to wear comfortable walking shoes and to bring sun and weather protection. Please use the restrooms at the gate when entering Oak Valley Estate. Books and coffee will be on sale at the orchard. Top of Form

Event Details: