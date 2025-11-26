Despite global volatility, Bühler accelerates local investment, sustainability initiatives and skills development across the region.

Johannesburg (South Africa), 26 November 2025 – Bühler Southern Africa closes 2025 on a strong and forward-looking note despite ongoing global volatility, shifting consumer behaviour and persistent supply chain pressures. The region has continued to demonstrate growth, resilience and innovation across both the food and mining sectors, supported by sustained investment in local manufacturing, skills development and sustainability initiatives.

Reflecting on the year, Marco Sutter, Managing Director of Bühler Southern Africa, says the regional market has shown remarkable agility in the face of changing conditions. “The past few years have taught us that the ability to adapt quickly is essential. We still develop long-term strategies, but the pace at which we execute them needs to respond to the realities of the market. Fortunately, Southern Africa remains a growing and dynamic region with both challenges and significant opportunities.”

Food and Consumer Trends

Climate change, rising input costs and shifting dietary habits continue to reshape food production across the continent. A notable trend has been the gradual shift from maize to wheat-based foods as consumers respond to fluctuations in maize quality and pricing. Rising interest in pasta across Africa, along with increased localisation of pasta production, has created new avenues for investment.

“We have seen a strong wave of demand for locally produced pasta. Many countries want to move away from imports and establish their own processing capabilities,” says Sutter. “West Africa is experiencing similar momentum in cacao, where countries are increasingly investing in roasting, grinding and chocolate production instead of exporting raw beans.”

As food safety risks grow due to extreme weather patterns, Bühler’s advanced sorting and detection technologies have become even more crucial. Higher aflatoxin and mycotoxin risks demand better traceability, more sophisticated cleaning processes and integrated quality control across the value chain.

Automation and Digitalisation Gain Momentum

While infrastructure limitations remain a bottleneck, African producers are increasingly seeking automation and digital systems to improve productivity. Bühler continues to support this transformation with technologies such as SCADA and cloud-based MES systems, as well as autonomous milling concepts already piloted in markets such as the United Kingdom.

“Automation does not replace jobs. It changes them,” notes Sutter. “We will always need people with the skills to interpret data, manage systems and make informed decisions. This is why our apprenticeship and skills development programmes are so important for the future of the industry.”

Mining a Stable, Expanding Market

On the mining side, Bühler continues to supply critical processing equipment, spare parts and upgrades for mines operating in harsh conditions. Consistent maintenance needs, together with Bühler’s reputation for quality and reliability, have strengthened the company’s market share.

“Our customers trust our equipment to perform under demanding conditions,” says Sutter. “Unplanned breakdowns can be extremely costly, so superior quality and strong after sales service make a measurable difference.”

South Africa as a Manufacturing Hub

South Africa remains a strategic base for Bühler’s operations in Angola, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi and the Indian Ocean islands. The company continued investing in its local factory in 2025, installing laser welding technology, improving vertical storage systems and upgrading overall efficiency and safety.

“South Africa has a strong base of technical skills, especially in manufacturing and fabrication. It will remain one of our key hubs on the continent,” explains Sutter. “Investment is essential. If you stop investing, you fall behind. We are committed to maintaining world-class standards and expanding our capabilities.”

Driving Sustainability and Resource Efficiency

Global and local sustainability goals continue to shape Bühler’s strategy. Since 2019 the company has worked to reduce waste, water use and energy consumption across 15 value chains. It has already achieved or exceeded its targets in 11 of them.

“Climate change is no longer a future scenario. It is already affecting crop quality, food safety and global markets,” stresses Sutter. “Our responsibility is to provide technologies that make food production safer and more resource efficient.”

Locally, Bühler has installed solar power at its Johannesburg and Cape Town sites and is now doubling its solar and battery capacity to run night shifts off grid in Johannesburg. A 60 000-litre grey water system is also being installed in response to deteriorating municipal water infrastructure. “These initiatives reduce our environmental footprint, but they also make us more resilient as a business,” adds Sutter.

Building Skills and Strengthening Partnerships

A highlight of the year was the global Bühler Networking Days in Switzerland, which brought together more than 1 200 international customers and partners. Bühler Southern Africa also hosted a well-attended local customer day in Johannesburg and its first customer event in Madagascar, demonstrating strong appetite among African producers for knowledge exchange and technical insights.

In October 2025, President Cyril Ramaphosa also visited Bühler’s headquarters in Switzerland, showing keen interest in the company’s apprenticeship model. This engagement underscored the importance of technical skills development for South Africa’s long-term economic growth.

Looking Ahead to 2026

Despite uncertainties linked to next year’s local government election, climate instability and global market volatility, Bühler remains cautiously optimistic about the coming year. “We cannot control the external environment, but we can continue strengthening our people, our capabilities and our partnerships,” says Sutter.

“Our focus for 2026 is to build on the foundations we have laid, support our customers as markets evolve and ensure that our teams are skilled, prepared and excited for the future.” As Bühler Southern Africa enters 2026, it does so with a renewed commitment to innovation, sustainability and long-term partnership building across the continent.