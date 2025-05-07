Brace Yourself: Fire Season Is Here!

If you live in the northern parts of South Africa, wildfires are probably already on your radar. And if they’re not, they should be.

SafeQuip, a leading distributor of fire safety equipment, cautions that dry seasonal winds drive wildfires year after year. And while fires don’t respect property boundaries, there are ways you can reduce risks.

A Look Back at Last Season

Last year’s fire season painted a grim picture. According to the Fire Management Research Network, wildfires scorched over 3.4 million hectares of land across South Africa. That’s more than 34,000 square kilometres – larger than the entire Kruger National Park.

The Spatial Insights Edition 13 by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) showed that the highest concentration of these fires occurred in the northern provinces. Limpopo, Mpumalanga, parts of Gauteng, and the North Eastern Free State are particularly vulnerable due to a mix of dry grasslands, high winds, and poorly managed land boundaries.

What the Law Says

If you own land – whether it’s a large farm or a small residential plot – you have legal responsibilities under the National Veld and Forest Fire Act (NVFFA) and the PAFPA Rules (Prescribed Associations and Fire Protection Associations) to take proactive measures to prevent fires and reduce the risk of damage when they occur.

How To Protect Against Wildfires

Here are some practical steps you can take today to ensure you’re properly protected against wildfires:

Act Responsibly

Fire safety starts with acting responsibly. If you start a fire in the open air and leave it unattended before it’s fully out, you’re breaking the law. And if that fire spreads and causes damage or injury, it becomes a criminal offence. The same applies if you throw down something (like a lit cigarette or match) that causes a fire and leads to damage.

Firebreaks

Every property must have firebreaks, usually along the boundary – unless there’s an agreement with your neighbour or an exemption from the Minister. The law also says breaks must be wide and clear enough to help control a fire’s spread. Burning firebreaks can only be done under safe conditions and with a valid permit.

Clear the Clutter

Dead wood, overgrown grass, and rubbish piles are fire hazards. Keep vegetation trimmed and remove anything that could ignite easily. Make sure there’s space between your house or buildings and the surrounding bush.

Educate Your Household or Team

If you have workers or family members on the property, ensure they know the drill. Everyone should understand how to report a fire, where to find equipment, and how to stay safe while helping out.

Stay Informed

Fire danger ratings can change daily. Fire Protection Associations (such as LEFPA (Lowveld & Escarpment Fire Protection Association), FSUFPA (Free State Umbrella Fire Protection Association, and NEFSFPA (North Eastern Free State Fire Protection Association) often send alerts via SMS or WhatsApp, so sign up to get those. The earlier you know a fire risk is high, the more time you have to prepare.

Keep Equipment Ready and Working

Having fire-fighting equipment on your property is one thing – knowing it will work when it matters is another. From fire extinguishers, fire hose reels and victaulic sprinklers to agricultural and forestry equipment and pumps and fire hydrants and stand pipes, proper equipment is essential for preventing and responding to wildfires.