Engen, South Africa’s leading fuel and solutions partner, is proud to once again partner with Grain SA to sponsor Nampo Harvest Day, taking place from 13–16 May 2025 at Nampo Park, Bothaville. With a strong 40-year legacy supporting the Grain SA, Engen continues to demonstrate its deep-rooted commitment to the farming community.

This year’s Nampo theme, “Global Agriculture, Locally!”, highlights international innovation tailored for South African conditions, making it the ideal platform for producers, agribusinesses, and service providers to connect, collaborate, and grow.

“Engen is proud to stand alongside the agricultural community, delivering high-performance petroleum products and cutting-edge lubricant technologies that meet the demanding needs of the South African farming landscape,” says Sharveen Maharaj, General Manager: Commercial at Engen.

New for 2025 – Big Prizes and Bokke Magic

Engen is turning up the excitement at this year’s show with two unmissable attractions:

Win fuel for a year! Visitors to the Engen stand can enter a competition to win a 1App fuel voucher valid for 12 months.

Meet the Bokke! On 15 May, rugby fans will be thrilled to meet Engen's Springbok ambassadors, with a special appearance by acclaimed singer Anlia Etzebeth, wife of rugby legend Eben Etzebeth.

Back by Popular Demand

Engen will also bring back fan favourites to deliver an engaging and informative visitor experience:

Live tractor engine demonstrations

Guided tours of the much-loved Engen Tractor Museum

Complimentary Brazmata Coffee, Engen’s signature premium blend

Daily spot giveaways and surprises

“Engen remains a steadfast partner to South African farmers,” concludes Maharaj. “We’re committed to delivering reliable service, expert support, and superior quality products that help farmers thrive – through every season and every challenge.”

Don’t miss out – visit the Engen stand and Tractor Museum at Nampo Park from 13–16 May. For more information, visit www.engen.co.za.

