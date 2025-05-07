AGRA rallies local investments for African Agricultural Transformation Amid Shifting Development Landscape

Agriculture development agency AGRA has reiterated its unwavering commitment to transforming African agriculture, emphasizing the need for enhanced investment in smallholder farmers against a backdrop of increasing global instability and evolving development support.

The recent shift in global development policy has upstaged the decades-long development financing framework with far-reaching consequences. The agency said these global funding adjustments, which according to the Institute for Security Studies could potentially push an additional 6 million Africans into extreme poverty by 2026, will likely jeopardize progress in agriculture, climate resilience, health, and education.

Alice Ruhweza, who assumed the helm as President at AGRA made the remarks at a reception event for the organisation’s key partners and donors and which also featured government officials, diplomats, development partners, and private sector leaders.

“We gather at a pivotal moment in international development when the ecosystem of support we have known for decades is fast changing. This shift in the funding landscape demands greater efficiency, innovation, and collaboration from organizations such as AGRA”, Ruhweza said, adding that “these changes only underscore the urgency of AGRA’s mission.”

Despite these headwinds, Ruhweza said, AGRA remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering impact at scale.

Over the past two decades, AGRA has collaborated with African smallholder farmers, civil society, governments, development partners, and the private sector, reaching over 26 million farmers across 11 countries with access to improved seeds, affordable fertilizers, and vibrant markets access.

Ruhweza highlighted the importance of agriculture in Africa’s socio-economic transformation. The sector employs approximately 65 percent of the continent’s workforce and contributes up to 35 percent of GDP in many countries.

“Growth in agriculture is up to three times more effective at reducing poverty than growth in other sectors,” she said

Despite these headwinds, AGRA remains focused on delivering impact at scale. Since its founding, the organization has supported 26 million smallholder households directly and reached 21 million indirectly through policy reforms and partnerships. Key achievements include training over 500 African agricultural scientists; Supporting 54 seed companies and creating thousands of rural jobs; Promoting sustainable soil practices that have increased cereal yields by 61 percent on over 1.8 million hectares

Ruhweza emphasized AGRA’s work in five strategic areas: policy and state capacity, seed systems, inclusive markets, women and youth empowerment, and private sector engagement. In Tanzania, AGRA supported the design of an agro-industrialization flagship expected to create 1 million jobs. In Malawi and Uganda, targeted women’s programs are boosting productivity by up to 30percent.

Against the backdrop of evolving global priorities and climate change, Ruhweza emphasized the urgency for Africa to champion its own bold, homegrown solutions and highlighted the transformative potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“In a world turning inward, Africa must turn outward with confidence,” Ruhweza urged. “Hunger knows no borders—and neither does opportunity.

“The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) offers immense potential. With a single market of 1.3 billion people and a combined GDP of USD3.4 trillion, intra-African trade in agriculture is projected to rise by over 50% by 2025 and up to 574 percent by 2030,” she said. “This is a game-changer for African farmers and agribusinesses.”

Ruhweza also emphasized the importance of harnessing the power of Africa’s demographic dividend and gender inclusion. With 11 million young people entering the labour market annually, she said agriculture must be repositioned as a career of choice.

“Women make up 70 percent of Africa’s agricultural workforce. Empowering them with land rights, extension services, and market access can raise productivity by as much as 30%,” she noted. Programs in countries like Malawi and Uganda are already driving this transformation.

As global development resources shrink, AGRA is calling on African governments, philanthropies, impact investors, and private sector actors to fill the gap. “AGRA cannot do this alone,” said Ruhweza. “To all who believe in Africa’s potential—invest in our farmers, back our innovations, and join us in ensuring that agriculture becomes a source of hope and prosperity.”