In a bold step to modernize one of Kenya’s most valuable yet underserved industries, Avenews, in partnership with the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) and the Kenya Livestock Marketing Council (KLMC), has launched a first-of-its-kind trade-driven financing initiative aimed at strengthening the country’s livestock value chain.

The collaboration seeks to unlock access to flexible, transaction-based capital for producers, traders, and aggregators — aligning finance with the actual flow of livestock commerce.

Formalized at a signing ceremony attended by Nancy Kinyanjui (Managing Director, Avenews Kenya), Maj. Gen. Jattani Gula (Managing Commissioner, KMC), and Mr. Abdikadir Mohamed (Chief Executive Officer, KLMC), the partnership underscores Avenews’ commitment to deploy KSh 2.5 billion in financing for Kenyan agri-SMEs in 2025.

Speaking during the event, Nancy Kinyanjui said, “Access to credit has long been a barrier, especially for pastoralist and trading communities that rely on fast, trust-based transactions rather than formal collateral. This partnership provides a solution, a financing model that works the way the livestock market actually operates.”

The Kenya Meat Commission observed that although livestock trade remains one of Kenya’s oldest and most vital economic drivers, many pastoralist and trading communities still struggle to access financing because traditional financing has lagged behind the sector’s pace and evolving structure.

Avenews’ trade-linked financing model directly addresses this gap, turning daily transactions into instant access to working capital.

“We are grateful to offer a solution that truly fits the livestock sector,” she explained. “Our innovative financing model provides access to capital at the point of sale, not after, making it faster, simpler, and more in tune with how the livestock market actually works.”

She added, “By aligning finance with real trade activity, we’re helping producers, traders, and processors build stronger, more reliable value chains and improve the overall quality and consistency of livestock supply.”

This collaboration is set to transform Kenya’s livestock value chain, making it more dynamic, investable, and inclusive. By providing capital at the point of sale, Avenews, KMC, and KLMC are improving access to finance, fueling trade, and helping livestock businesses grow and strengthen Kenya’s food systems.

“We’re at the cusp of a new era for Kenya’s livestock sector,” said Nancy in her concluding remarks. “Together with KMC and KLMC, we’re building a trade-driven, fast, flexible, and fair financing model that reflects how the market truly operates and rewards trust, productivity, and innovation at every level.”