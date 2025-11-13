How nitrogen fertiliser impacts on fodder beet yield and nutrition

Fodder beet is gaining attention as a key livestock feed crop in South Africa, and new research from the North-West University (NWU) shows how nitrogen fertiliser and planting season shape its growth and nutritional value.

Zabesuthu Sithokozisiwe Mngomezulu investigated how two fodder beet varieties respond to different nitrogen levels during winter, spring, and autumn. The study focused on growth traits, yield, and nutrient profiles.

“Our aim was to determine how nitrogen fertiliser and season influence agronomic and nutrient outcomes of fodder beet,” said Zabesuthu. “Farmers rely on fodder beet during winter and dry periods, so understanding these factors is important.”

The study tested two varieties, Robbos and Bangor, under five nitrogen treatments. The findings showed that 50 kg N/ha, 75 kg N/ha and 100 kg N/ha produced stronger yields than 0 kg N/ha and 25 kg N/ha. Autumn and winter had the highest yields, with the Bangor yield being higher than that of Robbos.

“We observed that higher nitrogen rates and cooler seasons supported improved leaf development and nutrient profiles,” said Zabesuthu. “Both varieties showed a stronger chemical composition under autumn and winter conditions.”

The research highlighted significant interactions between season, variety and fertiliser rate, showing effects on leaf structure, fibre content, digestibility, and mineral composition.

“These insights offer guidance to producers on fertiliser planning and planting timing for fodder beet,” Zabesuthu added.

The study concluded that nitrogen application and season have a measurable impact on fodder beet productivity and feed quality, offering a pathway to support livestock nutrition scheduling and crop planning.