Buyer preferences continue to evolve, blending affordability with reliability in South Africa’s used vehicle market.

The South African used car industry is growing from strength to strength, with the latest July 2025 numbers showing year-on-year (YoY) and month-on-month growth (MoM), reflecting the continued trend of renewed consumer confidence and a resilient used vehicle market.

The top five best-selling used vehicles remain unchallenged by new contenders. However, the bottom half of the top 10 has shown several minor shifts, indicating a change in the mindset of South African used car buyers.

Based on the latest sales data from AutoTrader, 33,919 used vehicles were sold in July 2025, representing YoY and MoM increases of +7% and +9.4%, respectively. This makes last month the strongest sales period for 2025 so far, with a consistent rise noted over the past few months. In June, 31,008 sales were recorded, compared to 31,741 in May.

Before examining the sales of specific models and variants, it is worthwhile to review the most popular used car brands in July 2025. As expected, Toyota retained its enviable first-place ranking, with 5,878 used cars sold last month. The Japanese automaker also recorded the biggest MoM increase of +13%, while YoY sales rose by +7%.

Volkswagen followed in second place with 4,638 used car sales, posting smaller but steady gains of +7% MoM and +5% YoY. Ford secured third position with 3,604 sales, showing a solid MoM increase of +12% but only a modest +3% YoY rise.

Hyundai delivered the strongest growth overall, with an impressive YoY surge of +49% and 2,416 sales in July. Suzuki also performed exceptionally well, recording a +41% YoY increase. Not all brands in the top ten shared in the upward trend. Premium marques BMW and Mercedes saw declines of -2% and -12% YoY, respectively, while Nissan, Renault, and Kia also posted YoY decreases.

While Toyota leads on a brand level, Ford tops the charts on a model level, with 2,025 units of the Ranger sold last month — a YoY increase of +6.4%. The Ranger not only accounts for 56% of all Ford sales, but also outsold its closest rival, the Toyota Hilux, by 389 units. The Hilux recorded 1,636 sales, followed by the Polo (1,400), Polo Vivo (1,322), and Toyota Fortuner (815).

The lower half of the top 10 reveals notable shifts. Once-regular entries like the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class are absent, replaced by smaller, more affordable crossovers and hatchbacks. The Suzuki Swift recorded a +34.5% YoY increase, while the Hyundai Grand i10 experienced the strongest growth of all, with sales surging by +116.7% YoY. Other popular models include the Toyota Starlet and Corolla Cross, reflecting a growing preference for practical, fuel-efficient hatchbacks and crossovers. It is worth noting that seven of the top 10 most-sold models are manufactured in South Africa.

“The evolving dynamics of South Africa’s used car market highlight a maturing consumer mindset that balances reliability with smart economic choices,” commented George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader. “The sustained popularity of rugged workhorses like the Ranger underscores enduring demand for utility and durability, yet the rapid growth in compact, locally manufactured models signals a broader shift toward accessibility and everyday practicality.”

Mienie added that this balance suggests the used car market is not only resilient, but responsive to the diverse needs of South African consumers. “This reflects both economic realities and changing lifestyle preferences.”

In July 2025, the used car market showed the following key figures:

The cumulative value of used cars reached R14.10 billion, representing an MoM increase of +8.67% from June 2025 (R12.98 billion).

The average price of a used vehicle was R415,983, down from R418,770 in July 2025, but higher than the average of R409,238 in July 2024.

The average mileage has fallen from 75,227 km in July 2024 to 73,579 km in July 2025.

While the Ranger is the most successful used vehicle in South Africa—and has been so for many months—the title of the best-selling variant belongs to the Polo Vivo 1.4. 1,037 examples were sold in July 2025, making up 78.4% of all Polo Vivo sales. The affordable hatchback is followed by the Polo 1.0 TSI (879), the Hilux 2.8 GD-6 (723), the Ranger XL (664), and the Hilux 2.4 GD-6 (555).

The Ford Ranger retained its lead as South Africa’s top-selling used vehicle in July 2025, with 2,025 units sold, followed by the Toyota Hilux and Volkswagen Polo. Data from AutoTrader shows continued strong demand for bakkies and compact hatchbacks.

Top 10 sold used models in July 2025

Ranked by most sold Model Sold Count Price (R) Average Mileage (km) Average Registration year Average 1 Ford Ranger 2,025 R492,873 81,051 km 4 years old 2 Toyota Hilux 1,636 R477,253 106,222 km 5 years-old 3 Volkswagen Polo 1,400 R271,691 67,456 km 5 years-old 4 Volkswagen Polo Vivo 1,322 R207,978 51,819 km 3 years-old 5 Toyota Fortuner 815 R496,026 109,012 km 6 years-old 6 Suzuki Swift 690 R204,605 36,697 km 3 years-old 7 Isuzu D-Max 578 R423,884 70,810 km 3 years-old 8 Hyundai Grand i10 546 R192,388 41,932 km 3 years-old 9 Toyota Starlet 508 R240,326 36,054 km 2 years-old 10 Toyota Corolla Cross 486 R387,197 28,920 km 2 years-old

Source: AutoTrader Used Car Sales Data: 1 – 31 July 2025

.