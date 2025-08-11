Ascenso Tyres, one of the fastest-growing off-highway tyre brands globally, is expanding its presence in the forestry tyre segment with the launch of its new high-performance models: FFB 840, FFB 841 and FFB 843 for forestry forwarders and harvesters.

Engineered to meet the demanding needs of modern forestry operations, these tyres deliver superior strength, traction, and operational efficiency in demanding environments. Featuring a high-performance steel-belted bias construction and a specialised protective compound, the new Ascenso forestry tyres offer enhanced puncture resistance, reinforced sidewall protection, and a longer service life. An aggressive tread pattern with optimised lug spacing ensures excellent traction and self-cleaning properties, as well as enhanced stability on uneven, muddy, and debris-filled terrains.

“Forestry is one of the toughest applications for tyres,” says Dhaval Nanavati, CEO of Ascenso Tyres. “With the FFB series, we are combining durability and innovation to meet the specific challenges of the forestry segment. This launch reinforces our commitment to offering application-specific solutions across the entire off-highway industry.”

With these new additions, Ascenso offers a forestry tyre range that meets the real-world demands of heavy-duty operations. Designed to support mechanised timber handling and compatible with bogie tracks and chains, the tyres ensure reliable performance across a wide range of forestry terrains and working conditions.

The new forestry tyre lineup will initially be available in popular forwarder and harvester sizes across global markets, including North America, Europe, and Latin America. With dedicated R&D and state-of-the-art manufacturing in India, Ascenso continues its growth in specialty segments including Agriculture, Industrial & Construction, Earthmover, Material handling and now Forestry