AU-IBAR, ILRI Launch Initiative to Revolutionize Feed Inventories for Climate-Resilient Livestock in Africa

The African Union’s InterAfrican Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) and the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) have joined forces to standardize methodologies for conducting Feed and Fodder Inventories and creating National Feed Balances.

Accurate feed and fodder inventories are essential for a resilient livestock sector, allowing countries to identify investment opportunities and address climate-related and other challenges more effectively.

To support this goal, AU-IBAR and ILRI are hosting a five-day capacity-building workshop in Nairobi, Kenya (October 28 – November 1, 2024).

This workshop targets technical experts from Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Nigeria, and Somalia, focusing on the use of digital tools over traditional manual methods to improve data accuracy and scalability in feed inventory assessments.

This collaboration leverages the expertise of ILRI, AU-IBAR, and participating countries, with workshop findings to guide the creation of National Feed Inventories and the development of Early Warning Systems.

Insights from the workshop will inform livestock policies at the national level, bolstering sustainable livestock practices and resilience against climate impacts.

Outcomes will be disseminated in peer-reviewed journals, industry publications, policy forums, and media.