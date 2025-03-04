AKADEMIYA2063, ICIPE Partner to Leverage Data and Analytics for Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security in Africa

AKADEMIYA2063 and the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (icipe) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in advancing research, innovation, and evidence-based policymaking to support sustainable agricultural transformation, food security, and environmental management across Africa.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation in critical areas such as evaluating climate risks, forecasting insect and disease outbreaks, and assessing their impacts on agricultural production and livelihoods.

“AKADEMIYA2063 is delighted to partner with icipe, a global leader in applying data-driven solutions in entomology,” said Dr. Ousmane Badiane, Executive Chairperson at AKADEMIYA2063.” This partnership will enable us to combine icipe’s wealth of research knowledge on insects and biodiversity with AKADEMIYA2063’s expertise in using AI and economic modeling tools to achieve our shared goals of boosting agricultural productivity, improving food security, and promoting sustainable livelihoods across Africa.”

Under this partnership, icipe and AKADEMIYA2063 will collaborate in applying machine learning techniques and satellite data to forecast geo-biophysical and climate variables, predict temperature variations, and assess the impacts of climate conditions on crop growth.

The integration of geo-biophysical forecasting with economic modeling to assess the economic impacts of insect outbreaks on food security, employment, and poverty will also be explored. Furthermore, AKADEMIYA2063 and icipe will leverage opportunities, notably through research and policy dialogue, to promote Africa’s transition to a sustainable bioeconomy.

“The new partnership with AKADEMIYA2063 marks a significant milestone for icipe. It comes at a pivotal time for the Centre, characterized by a stronger focus on climate action, an enhanced role in agrifood systems through the reduction of the vector-borne diseases burden, and the conservation of the environment and biodiversity. This milestone also aligns with icipe’s expanding continental reach and the Centre’s growing footprint in evidence-based science-policy dialogue for greater influence in development processes and networks across Africa,” said Dr. Abdou Tenkouano, Director General of icipe.

The collaboration is expected to foster knowledge-sharing through staff exchanges and joint scientific publications. Other areas of collaboration will include joint events, capacity-building initiatives, and joint fundraising.