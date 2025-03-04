Strength, speed and efficiency combined in the new steel-belted version of AGRIMAX SPARGO SB for superior performance

Managing vineyards and orchards, which are often characterized by steep terrain and narrow row spacing, require compact and easy-to-handle solutions. To meet the needs of farmers and professionals dealing with such operations oftentimes on steep terrain, muddy surfaces and within limited spaces, BKT has come up with a tire that combines the advantages of radial agricultural tires, namely lower fuel consumption, comfort, and handling with a wider footprint and excellent traction.

For these operations, BKT offers AGRIMAX SPARGO, BKT’s specific tire for row crop applications designed to increase field productivity while preserving the soil in the long term. Featuring VF technology, this tire ensures a constant load by reducing inflation pressure compared to a standard tire.

Yet, in line with the goal of continuously innovating within the farming sector and providing operators with ever more cutting-edge solutions – BKT, the leading Off-Highway tire manufacturer, has created a new tire that perfectly complements its product range for open field spraying, row crops, orchards and vineyards: the AGRIMAX SPARGO SB.

The new steel-belted pattern distinguishes itself by an increased tread depth and more slender lugs, resulting in an overall more open and taller tread pattern. This configuration provides excellent handling on the road and a D-class speed rating enabling speeds of up to 65 km/h. A strategic advantage for modern farmers who need to move quickly between fields and supply points, optimizing time and increasing operational efficiency.

A distinctive feature is the dual-layer mud ejection system, designed to effectively remove debris from the tread and ensure a quick transition from field to road without accumulating dirt. Safety and comfort remain top priorities: the tire provides a smooth and stable ride, reducing operator fatigue and ensuring a predictable response in all conditions.

“In the case of the AGRIMAX SPARGO SB, we have paid special attention to the casing design by using a strong polyester structure that offers greater strength, flexibility and durability than traditional materials. This choice enables the tire to handle heavy loads while keeping deformation under control, improving the footprint and thus traction, stability, and handling.”- comments Mr. Dilip Vaidya, Sr. President & Director Technology at BKT.

Using steel belts in the structure is a further enhancement of AGRIMAX SPARGO SB’s performance, providing a more stable and precise ride, especially at the high speeds allowed by the “D” rating. The teel belts also offer increased puncture resistance, protecting the tire from debris and sharp objects found on the road and in the field, thus reducing the risk of downtime and maintenance costs. In addition, the combination with a polyester casing means a better internal stress distribution limiting uneven wear while extending the tread life.

The reinforced structure helps the tire maintain its optimal shape under load, improving the rolling efficiency and helping to reduce fuel consumption – a strategic advantage for intensive farming operations.

This is not just a support structure, but the true technological heart of the tire determining performance under all operating conditions.

This new tire also features a specially designed sidewall design to reduce vibration, which improves the comfort during precision spraying operations, where operator comfort and precision are indeed paramount.

Through AGRIMAX SPARGO SB, BKT aims to offer farmers an advanced solution that addresses the specific challenges of row crops and spraying operations, making a significant step forward towards greater operational efficiency, environmental sustainability, and profitability.