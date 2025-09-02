Access to Timely Weather and Climate Updates Increases Crop Yields in Ethiopia, Study Shows

Access to timely weather and climate services (WCS) is proving to be a powerful tool for strengthening farmers’ resilience and boosting crop yields in Ethiopia.

This is according to a new study published in Climate Risk Management by researchers from the International Growth Centre (IGC), the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT), and their partners.

Drawing on data from nearly 3,800 households across the country, the study found that access to weather and climate information increased maize productivity by 27 percent and wheat by 17 percent.

These gains are comparable to, or even higher than, yield improvements associated with inputs such as fertilizer and improved seeds.

The findings underscore the crucial role of climate services in enhancing food security in one of Africa’s most climate-vulnerable nations.

Limited Access Despite Big Gains

Despite the striking benefits, only 18 percent of Ethiopian farmers surveyed reported having access to weather and climate services.

Among those who did, 31 percent received daily forecasts, 27 percent accessed rainfall onset and cessation dates, 20 percent obtained forecasts on the start of rains, 15 percent received ten-day outlooks, and just 6 percent were given flood or drought risk warnings.

A further 16 percent received a combination of these services.

Radio remains the primary channel for disseminating information, reaching 63 percent of farmers, followed by television (19 percent). Smaller numbers relied on extension agents (8 percent), friends and neighbors (4 percent), and mobile phone text messages (2 percent).

Researchers note that the low uptake of SMS is linked to literacy challenges among rural populations.

Farmers reported using the information to guide planting decisions, determine the timing of fertilizer and pesticide use, and prepare for extreme weather events.

However, barriers remain: 18 percent cited weak dissemination channels, another 18 percent pointed to financial constraints, and 8 percent said language barriers prevented them from fully using the services.

Ethiopia’s Gains in a Regional Context

The Ethiopian experience reflects a growing body of evidence from across sub-Saharan Africa that climate services can transform agricultural outcomes. In Burkina Faso, access to WCS improved cowpea yields, while in Senegal, seasonal forecasts raised productivity of millet, sorghum, and rice. Farmers in Ghana reported higher yam and maize yields when forecasts were combined with training, while in Kenya, the use of seasonal forecasts alongside extension advisories boosted maize harvests.

These examples show that when weather and climate information is timely, accurate, and accessible, it can rival traditional agricultural technologies in enhancing productivity and resilience.

Building Climate Resilience

The study also revealed that households with access to WCS not only produced more but were also more resilient. Their total household asset value was three times higher than that of households without access, suggesting that climate services contribute to broader livelihood security.

Ethiopia has been a pioneer in advancing climate services. The Ethiopian Meteorological Institute (EMI) was the first in sub-Saharan Africa to produce operational seasonal climate forecasts, and in 2018, the government launched its National Framework for Climate Services to align with the UN Global Framework for Climate Services.

These initiatives aim to ensure farmers benefit from localized and actionable weather information.

Yet, researchers highlight that weak “last-mile delivery” systems remain a challenge. Many farmers struggle to access, interpret, and act on the information provided.

The study recommends greater investment in training extension workers, expanding broadcast coverage, and leveraging mobile technology to close the gap.

Policy and Future Outlook

The findings arrive at a critical time, as Ethiopia continues to grapple with recurrent droughts, erratic rainfall, and growing climate risks that threaten food production and rural livelihoods. Integrating climate information into agricultural planning could help bridge yield gaps and shield vulnerable communities from climate shocks.

“Access to weather and climate services can make as much difference to farmers as fertilizer or improved seeds,” the study concludes. “Scaling up these services could substantially improve Ethiopia’s agricultural productivity and resilience.”

As evidence from Ethiopia and other African countries shows, climate-smart information is not merely about forecasts—it is about equipping farmers with the tools they need to adapt, make informed decisions, and secure harvests in an increasingly unpredictable climate.