Human error: The leading cause of workplace incidents

Spring has officially arrived and farmers, those with small holdings, foresters, and of course, gardeners are all gearing up for the season’s large-scale tasks after winter’s downtime. Firebreak clearing, cutting back overgrowth, felling unstable trees, and preparing land for planting are all on the agenda – rewarding but also potentially hazardous.

Did you know that nearly 80% of workplace incidents are linked to human error? Disturbingly, a significant portion of these incidents is further compounded by the absence or improper use of personal protective equipment (PPE). These numbers highlight not only the inherent risks of human oversight but also the vital role of PPE in mitigating such risks.

Chainsaws, tillers, cultivators, pole saws, and brushcutters – key equipment for these tasks – each pose hazards such as flying debris, falling branches, prolonged noise exposure, and intense vibration. Uneven terrain, especially slopes, loose soil, or hidden obstacles, can destabilise equipment or operators, leading to slips, rollovers, or sudden loss of control in seconds. A sudden chainsaw or brushcutter kickback can throw even the most experienced operator off guard, with sometimes life-threatening consequences.

Brad Barthorpe, Sales Manager – Distributors Africa for Husqvarna South Africa, urges workers and employers alike to take these figures seriously. “Human error is, by nature, unavoidable,” he says, “but wearing the right PPE and using it correctly can significantly reduce the severity of accidents or even prevent them.”

Why Do Human Errors Happen?

Understanding the causes of human error is key to reducing incidents. These include:

Complacency: Familiarity with tasks often leads to a false sense of security. Workers may skip the use of PPE when they underestimate risks.

Fatigue: Long hours, repetitive tasks, and physically demanding roles can impair decision-making.

Environmental Distractions: Factors such as noise, poor visibility, or extreme weather conditions can compromise focus.

Inadequate Training: Without proper guidance, workers may not know how or when to use PPE effectively.

Barthorpe adds, “Safety is about preparation, not reaction. The use of PPE isn’t just a backup plan, it’s a frontline defence.”

The Do’s and Don’ts of PPE:

To help prevent incidents caused by human error and inadequate PPE, he recommends these essential safety tips:

The Do’s of PPE

Always Match PPE to the Task

Select PPE specifically designed for the job at hand. For example, forestry workers need robust protective helmets and chainsaw-resistant clothing. Inspect PPE Before Every Use

Even minor damage—like a small tear or a loose strap—can compromise the protection PPE offers. Ensure a Proper Fit

Ill-fitting PPE not only reduces effectiveness but can also pose additional safety risks. Adjust equipment to suit the individual. Replace Worn-Out Equipment

PPE has a lifespan. Helmets, gloves, and other equipment should be replaced when damaged or upon reaching the manufacturer’s recommended expiry date. Educate Workers

Training is essential. Workers must not only know how to use PPE but also why it’s critical for their safety.

The Don’ts of PPE

Don’t Skip PPE for “Quick Jobs”

Shortcuts often lead to accidents. Even for the simplest tasks, PPE is a non-negotiable. Don’t Share PPE

Shared equipment is rarely adjusted to fit individual users properly, reducing its effectiveness. Don’t Overlook Ergonomics

If PPE is uncomfortable, seek alternatives rather than avoiding using it altogether. Store PPE Properly

Incorrect storage – like leaving equipment in direct sunlight or damp environments –can degrade materials over time.

By understanding the primary role human error plays in workplace incidents and recognising the absolute necessity of proper PPE use, workers can better safeguard themselves and others. “Accidents may occur, but their impact can often be minimised,” says Barthorpe. “Consistently wearing the right PPE is not just a personal responsibility; it’s a commitment to one’s family, team, and future. Likewise, employers must foster a culture of ‘safety first’, ensuring that proper PPE is provided and maintained, and its importance is continually reinforced. This dual approach will create a safer, more productive workplace for everyone,” he concludes.

For more information or to view Husqvarna’s range of robust PPE, visit https://www.husqvarna.com/zm/ and ensure you’re protected from top to toe.